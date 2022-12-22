BRIDGEWATER — The Attleboro High boys basketball team held a one-point lead with under a minute to go and was able to hit free throws late in the game to seal a 59-54 road win over Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday night.

In a back-and-forth contest, the Bombardiers held the lead much of the way, but was unable to generate any separation until late. Attleboro led at halftime 24-22, and 37-35 after the third quarter.