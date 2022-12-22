BRIDGEWATER — The Attleboro High boys basketball team held a one-point lead with under a minute to go and was able to hit free throws late in the game to seal a 59-54 road win over Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday night.
In a back-and-forth contest, the Bombardiers held the lead much of the way, but was unable to generate any separation until late. Attleboro led at halftime 24-22, and 37-35 after the third quarter.
“We did a nice job of finding the open man and making some adjustments,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “They kept coming back and it was a one point game. We hit some free throws down at the end to give us a five-point win. I was really proud to see the leadership from our team.”
Neo Franco exploded for 27 points for the Bombardiers. Michael Beverly, a senior captain, added 11 points.
“We’ve been talking about taking care of details,” Houle said. “The leadership from Neo and Jaden (Outland) and Beverly was pivotal in the last minute and a half. They stepped up. They made the right plays and the ball was in the right hands.”
Attleboro (3-1) is off until it plays Bishop Feehan on Jan. 3.
Foxboro 72, Milton 52
MILTON — Foxboro cruised to a win, getting 30 points from Alex Penders to defeat Milton.
The Warriors scored 25 points in the first quarter and entered halftime with a 40-22 advantage. Milton never threatened the rest of the way.
Sam Golub and Ryan Cotter added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Warriors.
Foxboro (2-2) plays Friday at New Bedford.
Tri-County 54, Norfolk Agricultural 49
FRANKLIN — Tri-County defeated Norfolk Agricultural, earning its first win of the season in front of the home crowd.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Owen Maw with 12 points. Maw also tallied four steals and five assists.
Tri-County (1-2) plays Tuesday in the Tri-County Winter Boosters Tournament.