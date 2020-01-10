NORTON — Senior guard Colin Cochrane hit the back end of a two-shot free throw situation with 1.9 seconds remaining to provide the Norton High boys’ basketball team with a stunning 46-45 victory over Bellingham Friday in a Tri-Valley League game at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium.
Norton scored the final seven points of the game, over the final 1:39 in rallying from a 45-39 deficit. The Lancers held a 21-20 lead at the half and took a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
However, the Blackhawks (8-2) then reeled off 13 straight points, hitting two 3-point field goals, to take the lead.
Cochrane finished with 23 points for Norton (5-3), while Sean McNichols added 13 points.
“We did everything right down the stretch,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the Lancers, who nearly undermined their best of intentions by missing 10 free throws. In facing the late six-point deficit, the Lancers man-to-man defense forced two Blackhawk turnovers.
The Lancers remain at home for a TVL game Tuesday with Dover-Sherborn.
Somerset Berkley 71, Dighton-Rehoboth 68 (2OT)
SOMERSET — Sophomore Ryan Ouellette scored 15 of his team-high 27 points after the intermission, including a 10-foot jumper to tie the game 60-all as the regulation buzzer sounded, but the Falcons couldn’t pull out the South Coast Conference thriller.
Junior John Marcille scored all 18 of his points in the second half and overtime while Shayne O’Neil scored all 10 of his after halftime as well.
D-R missed a 15-foot jump shot at the end of the first overtime, heading into the second tied 66-all. The Falcons (5-3) will host Seekonk on Tuesday.
Seekonk 65, Gr. New Bedford Voke 53
SEEKONK — Kam Casala’s defensive tenacity limited the 19-point per game, South Coast Conference leading scorer Shane Poitras to merely 10 points as the Warriors secured the victory.
Seekonk (4-4) owned a 27-26 lead at halftime and took a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Over the final eight minutes, Seekonk’s man-to-man defense limited the Bears to just 12 points.
Junior Kyle Blanchard was instrumental at the offensive end of the floor for the Warriors, scoring 15 of his 20 points during the second half, eight during the fourth quarter, hitting all four of his free throws.
Notably, Seekonk cashed in on 26 of 33 free throws overall, making 12 of 14 fourth quarter attempts.
Nathan Clarke scored four of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Warriors, while Matt Morris also had four points in that 23-point surge.
Jacob Barreira and Elijah Leonard each contributed nine points for the Warriors, who next visit arch-rival Dighton-Rehoboth Tuesday.
