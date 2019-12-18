NORTON — The one-two punch of the Norton High boys basketball team, Colin Cochrane and Sean McNichols, posed a major problem for Tri-Valley League Millis as the Lancers rolled to 64-43 victory in their season opener Wednesday.
Cochran finished with a career-high 25 points, while NcNichols had 19 of his own. The pair combined for 18 of Norton’s 19 second-quarter points as the Lancers outscored Millis 19-7 in the quarter to grow their halftime lead to 33-13.
“They were working really hard and just getting to the basket,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said. “We really were able to take control in the second quarter when they took over the game.”
Norton big-man Wayne Belcher had a team-high nine rebounds and racked up six blocked shots, while junior Brian Miller came off the bench for eight points in the third quarter and was able to space the floor as a shooting threat after Millis made a concerted effort to take the ball out of the hands of Cochran and McNichols.
The Lancers (1-0) travel to Medway Friday for another TVL contest.
Bishop Feehan 71, Boston Latin 55
BOSTON — The Shamrocks displayed balance all through the scorebook in taking their second victory of the season in the non-league game.
Juniors Billy Oram (14 points, eight rebounds), Mike Hutchins (14 points) and Brady Olson (13 points) sparked the Shamrocks, while Chuck Olson added 11.
The Shamrocks owned a 31-21 halftime lead, but then went on a 27-point third quarter tear to open up an 18-point lead. In that third session, seven Shamrocks scored points with Oram totaling eight.
Bishop Feehan is off until a non-league game with Foxboro Monday.
Seekonk 71, Blackstone Valley 55
SEEKONK — The Warriors went on a 12-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter and held off Blackstone Valley Regional in a non-league game.
Seekonk hit a dozen 3-point field goals in the game with Nathan Clarke, Kam Casala, Jake Barreira and Kyle Blanchard each hitting three.
Clarke led the Warriors with 21 points, while Blanchard had 16 and Barreira 15.
Seekonk took an 18-11 lead after eight minutes and a 33-27 lead into the second half. “We outlasted them,” Seekonk coach Alex Daluz said of the Warriors receiving points from four players in the fourth quarter. The Warriors next visit Old Rochester Friday.
Stoughton 72, North Attleboro 43
STOUGHTON — The Black Knights knocked down a trio of 3-point shots during a 26-point third quarter surge in carrying them to victory over North Attleboro in the Hockomock League game.
Stoughton held a 31-24 lead at the half and then took a 57-36 lead into the fourth quarter. “We played hard for a half,” North coach Sean Mulkerrins said, Stoughton hitting eight 3-pointers in the contest. “They’re a senior-laden team and they have a lot of size.”
George Ladd paced North with 11 points, while Ethan Friberg and Edan Kelley each added 10 points. North (1-1) next visits Oliver Ames Friday.
Franklin 63, King Philip 45
WRENTHAM — King Philip cut a 13-point halftime deficit of 29-16 to just six points in the third quarter, but turnovers eventually did the Warriors in as Franklin pulled away for the Hockomock League win.
Alex Fritz led KP with 11 points, while Rob Jarest had 10. King Philip (1-1) hosts Milford Friday.
Keefe Tech 46, Tri-County 43
FRANKLIN — Tyler Saunders poured in a season-high 19 points but the Cougars came up short after they couldn’t cash in two opportunities to tie the game in the final minute.
Saunders knocked down four 3-pointers, including a pair in the final three minutes. Saunders also led the defensive front with three steals, while sophomore Kayden Riley stepped up with a team-high six rebounds to go along with four points.
Tri-County (0-3) will host Old Colony on Friday.
