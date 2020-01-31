NORTON — Colin Cochrane scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the third quarter to help the Norton High boys basketball team pull away with a 57-53 Tri-Valley League victory over Hopkinton High Friday night, qualifying the Lancers for the MIAA Tournament.
Norton (10-4) led by as many as nine points in the third quarter behind Cochrane’s scoring outburst. Norton was 14 for 15 from the free throw line entering the final quarter to lead 43-36. Hopkinton then knocked down a couple of 3-pointers to keep the game in reach.
Hunter Murphy pitched in with 10 points, while Mikey Belcher finished with nine points and nine rebounds. The Lancers travel to Norwood Tuesday.
Foxboro 75, Canton 38
CANTON — Brandon Borde dropped in 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half and the Warriors had 10 players score as they ran away with the Hockomock League win.
Foxboro (8-7) held a 15-point halftime lead that grew to 62-33 after the third quarter. Kevin Gallagher had 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Donald Rogers and Ryan Hughes added eight apiece. The Warriors host Milford Tuesday.
Stoughton 75, North Attleboro 66
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers trailed by six in the fourth quarter but had their comeback efforts cut short against Stoughton, which prevailed behind its with its pressure defense.
Junior George Ladd had a 17-point second half and led North Attleboro with 21 points, while sophomore Brody Rosenberg poured in 15 points on five 3-pointers.
The Rocketeers (4-11) travel to Stoughton Tuesday.
Franklin 71, King Philip 47
FRANKLIN — The Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and never let up in their Hockomock League rout of the Warriors.
Alex Fritz led King Philip (8-8, 6-6) with 18 points and Andrew McKinney had 14 points in the loss.
After trailing 40-23 at halftime and 54-32 to end the third quarter, King Philip pulled within 12 points in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer. The Warriors host Taunton on Tuesday.
Wareham 56, Seekonk 55
WAREHAM — After Kyle Blanchard drove for a layup with 3.5 seconds left, Wareham was fouled on a 3-point shot with 0.5 seconds showing and hit on 2-of-3 free throws to steal the South Coast Conference win.
The Warriors took a 33-24 lead into the break, but were outscored by the Vikings 14-6 in the third quarter to close the gap to just one entering the final quarter, where Wareham pulled out the nail-biter.
Blanchard scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Elijah Leonard had 15 of his 17 points in the first half, while Nathan Clarke added 12 points.
The Warriors (5-9) host Bourne Tuesday.
