WRENTHAM — Owen Conlin came up clutch with a pair of 3-pointers in overtime as the King Philip boys basketball team edged Foxboro 72-68 in a Hockomock League game Tuesday night.
King Philip led 47-41 after three quarters, but Foxboro was able to close the gap and tie the game at 60-60 with 40 seconds remaining as Donald Rogers drove the basket and hit a layup to force overtime, where the Warriors took an early lead and never looked back.
“The boys did a great job being resilient and pulling this one out,” head coach Dave Destefano said of the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in overtime games this season. “At this point last year, we were giving some games away, but we’re getting it done in close ones this year.”
Alex Fritz scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter for King Philip, which held a 47-41 advantage after three quarters. Robby Jarest had 15 points and Tommy Donahue 13 points for KP.
Brandon Borde led the way for Foxboro with 21 points, while Rogers finished with 16 and Ryan Hughes scored 14.
King Philip (8-7) travels to Franklin Friday, while Foxboro (7-7) is at Canton.
Attleboro 61, Milford 57 (OT)
ATTLEBORO — Nick McMahon hit six of his eight free throws in overtime and Qualeem Charles added a pair of clutch free throws to lift the Bombardiers.
Charles led Attleboro with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Bryant Ciccio added 13 points and Nick McMahon 13 points.
The Bombardiers led at the half 28-18 and 42-29 going into the fourth quarter, but Milford took advantage of several Attleboro turnovers in the foruth quarter to outscore its host 24-11 in the final eight minutes. Milford’s Ben Blanchard hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute to force overtime with the game tied at 53-all.
Attleboro (12-2, 10-1), which shot 10 for 16 from the foul line, hosts Mansfield Friday.
Mansfield 65, North Attleboro 60
MANSFIELD — Mansfield led throughout and escaped a near 16-point comeback by North Attleboro, which had a game-tying 3-pointer rim out in the final seconds of the Hockomock League game.
The Hornets (14-2) had a 33-17 halftime advantage shrink to 47-37 after three quarters. The Rocketeers, who were as close as two points in the fourth, caught fire as George Ladd scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half and Brody Rosenberg had all of his 17 points after the half.
Sam Stevens finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Mansfield, while Matt Boen added 17 points.
Mansfield will travel to Attleboro Friday, while North Attleboro (4-9) hosts Stoughton Friday.
Bishop Feehan 75, O’Bryant 63
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan took a 58-56 lead into the fourth quarter where it outscored O’Bryant 17-7 down the stretch to improve to 10-3 and clinch a postseason berth.
Junior guard Yden Boucicaut led Feehan with 20 points while senior forward Matt Achin added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Shamrocks, who had nine players score. Charlie Olson acored seven of his eight points in the fourth quarter where Feehan limited O’Bryant to two field goals.
The Shamrocks, who led 41-35 at halftime, host Medway Thursday night.
Norton 47, Dedham 40
DEDHAM — Norton went to work on defense and used a 15-7 third quarter overcome a one-point halftime deficit as it pulled away for the Tri-Valley League road win.
Colin Cochrane led the way with 14 points, while Sean McNichols had 10 and Hunter Murphy scored nine points and controlled the glass with 14 rebounds for the Lancers (9-4), who host Hopkinton in a TVL game Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Case 28
SWANSEA — The Falcons led from start to finish in the South Coast Conference rout with four scorers in double figures, including Ryan Oulette with 15 points Shane Mello (12), John Marcille (11) and Myles Mendoze (10).
D-R (9-4, 6-2 SCC) broke out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and led 30-15 at the half before outscoring Case 22-11 in the third quarter. D-R hosts Somerset-Berkley Sunday at 3 p.m.
Seekonk 69, Old Rochester 52
SEEKONK — The Warriors had five players score in doubles figures and knocked down 13 3-pointers as they snapped a four-game losing streak by routing South Coast Conference opponent ORR, which had served Seekonk a 22-point loss earlier in the season.
Elijah Leonard (five 3-pointers) and Kyle Blanchard (three 3-pointers) led the way with 17, while Kam Casala had 13 points, Nathan Clark had 12 and Jacob Barreira came off the bench to score 10.
Seekonk (5-8) travels to Wareham for a SCC game Friday.
