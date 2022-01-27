REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team had no answer for whirlwind Wareham High sophomore guard Ajay Lopes.
The Viking guard scored 23 of his 33 points during the second half, including 14 during the third quarter, in guiding Wareham to a 63-53 victory over the Falcons Thursday in a South Coast Conference “crossover” matchup game of two of the best in the business this season.
The seven-win Falcons rallied from a nine-point (22-13) first-half deficit to knot the score three times — at 37-all, 39-all and 41-all — during the third quarter, but Lopes refused to let D-R gain the lead.
Lopes scored the final eight points of the third quarter, converting a drive into a three-point play to put nine-win Wareham ahead 44-41.
Then he made a steal on the ensuing Falcons’ possession and turned that into another three-point play and a six-point edge.
Lopes once again defied the D-R defense with another drive to the basket for two points, his fifth field goal in the quarter to give the Vikings an eight-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
Then Lopes converted another three-point play three minutes into the fourth quarter to boost the Wareham lead to 54-43 with.
Not only did Lopes hit on 11 shots from the floor, he converted 11 of 14 free throws too.
The Falcons were well within range of Wareham, facing a 55-51 deficit with 1:14 remaining. But, Lopes drove to the basket for two points and Aaron Cote launched a 3-pointer from the deep left corner to build a nine-point Viking lead.
“We didn’t protect the rim,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “That was a most winnable game.”
Senior center-forward Ryan Ouellette scored 16 points and took down 10 rebounds for D-R. Junior guard Kyle Mello added 14 points, scoring eight points at the free throw line, while Rian Pontes grabbed 12 rebounds, while contributing five points.
The Falcons were battling from behind right from the outset, shooting just 4-for-12 in the first quarter and committing seven turnovers. But, six rebounds by Pontes, a three-point play by Ouellette and a 3-pointer by Ben Murray allowed D-R to trailed just 16-11 at the stop.
The Falcons rallied for 17 second quarter points with Myles Mendoza nailing a pair of 3-pointers, Murray hitting another trifecta and Ouellette scoring four points to close the Wareham lead to 29-28 by halftime.
The Falcons hit on seven of 10 shots from the floor in that second quarter, but missed two free throws and a shot from the floor after closing the gap to one point.
“We come back, Wareham is letting us back in it, but we couldn’t sustain our offense,” Cuthbertson added.
A three-point play by Ouellette tied the score at 37-all for D-R at the four-minute mark of the third quarter, but the Vikings converted an offensive rebound at the other end of the floor to regain the lead.
Mello hit a 12-foot jumper from the right for D-R to knot the score at 39 with 3:15 left, but Lopes took the ball to the backboard to once again regain the lead for Wareham.
Matt Nadeau converted an offensive rebound for D-R to tie the score at 41 with 2:12 left. But Lopes then delivered eight straight Viking points. The Falcons had 11 first half turnovers and seven of their 10 second half miscues in the third quarter.
“Between the turnovers and the missed shots, we didn’t help ourselves either,” Cuthbertson said. “It was so hard for us to score and so easy for them to score.”
The Falcons (7-4) return to their home hardwood Monday for an SCC game against Case.