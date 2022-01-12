REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team certainly asserted itself at both ends of the floor in taking an 85-40 victory over Bishop Connolly in a non-league game Wednesday.
Senior center forward Ryan Ouellette scored 11 points and took down 10 rebounds in the first half alone en route to a 24-point performance as the Falcons routed the Cougars for their fourth victory of the season.
Twelve players produced points for the Falcons (4-2) which held a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and a 43-18 margin at intermission.
Jordan Dietz contributed nine points, while Nick Antonio, Myles Mendoza and Rian Pontes each contributed eight points.
The Cougars have had their five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol and were playing in their season debut.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said of the Falcons’ ability to practice and play on a regular basis. The Falcons played a game Sunday, were on a “pause” Monday and Tuesday and didn’t lose a step against Bishop Connolly.
The Falcons’ defensive pressure resulted in the Cougars shooting 1-for-9 from the floor and committing eight first quarter turnovers, not making a shot from the floor for the final six minutes.
That trend continued in the second quarter as the Falcons’ man-to-man and zone defense reduced the Cougars to 3-for-13 shooting and one field goal for the first six minutes of the session.
In the meantime, D-R had six players score points in the first quarter with Ouellette utilizing his size and strength in the paint for 11 points and five rebounds. Pontes had six points and four rebounds in the session.
The Falcons reeled off 10 straight points with Ouellette and Pontes each having four points, the Falcons also scoring seven points at the free throw line.
Antonio converted an offensive rebound and Matt Nadeau scored on a drive to give D-R a 33-11 margin. Then Dietz and Brady Courcy hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
“I was very pleased with the first quarter, we turned them over,” Cuthbertson said the Falcons defense.
However, it was a foul-marred first half with (20 whistles, 10 by each team.
“We took it to the basket pretty well, we moved the ball around well,” Cuthbertson said.
The Falcons resume their South Coast Conference schedule Friday at Bourne.
