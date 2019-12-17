REHOBOTH — It had been some 328 days since Bill Cuthbertson last stood on the sidelines coaching the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team.
Banished from the sidelines last Jan. 23 in an administrative imbroglio, sitting out the final 55 days of the 2018-19 season and then being re-instated, Cuthbertson was back doing what he does best, also as the Falcons’ baseball coach, mentoring and nurturing student-athletes.
“It was wonderful to be back on the sidelines with the troops,” Cuthbertson said as the Falcons made their 2019-20 season debut a triumphant one in celebration of their coach’s return, scoring a hard-taken 46-39 South Coast Conference victory against Bourne High on Tuesday..
Senior guard Shane Mello hit eight shots from the floor among his 19 points while senior forward Shayne O’Neil contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons.
D-R relied on staunch man-to-man defense in rendering Bourne rudderless from the floor as the Canalmen went 1-for-11 in a two-point second quarter. The Falcons also limited Bourne to merely 11 points over the first 16 minutes of action.
The Falcons led by as many as 14 points (30-16) midway through the third quarter, but succumbed to Bourne’s full-court pressure, shooting 3-for-11 while committing five turnovers in that session to see their advantage shrivel to 32-27 entering the fourth quarter.
“It was a hard-fought game which we knew that it would be,” Cuthbertson said.
Fhe Falcons needed a 3-pointer by Mello with 1:10 left to create a 43-35 lead and then a pair of Mello free throws with 16 seconds left finished it off after D-R had missed the front end of three one-and-one chances.
“The first game, a lot of mistakes, some jitters, but I thought that we defended really well and in the end that’s why we won the game,” Cuthbertson said.
The Falcons hit their first two shots of the fourth quarter on a drive to the basket by Mello and then an O’Neil trifecta to build the margin back to 10 points at 37-27.
Sophomore guard Myles Mendoza , the son of former D-R and Boston College baseball great Jarret Mendoza, nailed a 3-pointer at the three-minute mark and the Falcons had an 11-point lead.
“We handled the ball pretty well against their pressure which is a key,” Cuthbertson said.
Bourne did not convert any of the D-R turnovers in that third quarter into points, but the Canalmen did convert a Falcon technical foul into five points to jumpstart their recovery bid.
The Falcons’ defense reduced Bourne to 3-for-13 shooting the first quarter, D-R overcoming an early 6-2 deficit. The Falcons committed four turnovers over the first four minutes, but then went nearly eight minutes without another miscue.
In the meantime, D-R shot 7-for-18 from the floor in the second quarter with four players contributing points, six from the hand of Mello.
D-R reeled off the final 10 points of the first half over the final three minutes of the first half with Mello nailing three mid-range jump shots, O’Neil scoring in low off of a John Marcille (eight rebounds) feed and 6-foot-2 junior forward Chaz DiSanto (seven rebounds) making his presence known.
“Obviously we have to be a lot better on offense, we’re not going to win a lot of games scoring 40, whatever it was points,” Cuthbertson said. “We have some kids who have been able to score in high school, but we need some other guys to chip in and hopefully it will come.”
Cuthbertson downplayed his satisfaction over the win after his personal frustrations of last season.
“It really hasn’t been an issue, the kids have been great to me,” he said. “We didn’t make an issue of it — it’s about the kids, it’s not about me.”
