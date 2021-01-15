REHOBOTH — A 23-point fourth quarter effort at the offensive end and a defensive effort at the other end that allowed just four points over the final eight minutes paved the way for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys basketball team to overcome Greater New Bedford Voke 66-40 in a South Coast Conference game Friday.
The Falcons (3-1) overcame a 26-25 halftime deficit by limiting the previously unbeaten (3-1) Bears to just 14 points during the second half — four in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Palazzi paced the Falcons (3-1) with 20 points. Ryan Ouellette added 17 points and John Marcille 14.
Marcille scored nine third-quarter points as D-R erased its deficit to take a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Then over the final eight minutes, six Falcons contributed points, with Palazzi scoring eight points.
D-R next visits Fairhaven Tuesday.
Seekonk 54, Bourne 30
SEEKONK — The Warriors broke into the win column for the first time this season with a 33-point first half explosion to topple the Canalmen.
But it was defense that won the South Coast Conference game for Seekonk as Bourne went scoreless in the second quarter, the Warriors having a 33-5 lead at intermission.
Kyle Blanchard (16 points), Nathan Clarke (13) and Jason Andrews (13) paced Seekonk (1-3).
Seekonk limited Bourne to two first-quarter field goals, while scoring 17 points with Blanchard and Andrews each having five with a 3-pointer, Clarke scoring four points and Sean Simmons also knocking down a trifecta.
Seekonk visits Somerset Berkley Tuesday.
Franklin 62, King Philip 36
FRANKLIN — The Panthers’ 6-foot-5 senior forward Andrew Byfield scored 16 points and senior guard Declan Walmsley added 13 as unbeaten Franklin High took control of the Hockomock League game with the Warriors early.
Dan Clancy paced KP with 13 points, while Jake Silveria added nine points. KP faced a 21-point halftime deficit. The Warriors (0-3) will host Franklin for a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m.
Oliver Ames 59, Foxboro 39
EASTON — The Warriors matched the Tigers through the first half of the Hockomock League game and then the wheels fell off in the third quarter as Oliver Ames prevailed.
OA relied on a 2-2-1 press to limit Foxboro to merely two points in the third quarter, taking a 50-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was deadlocked at 11-1 1 after one quarter and OA held a slim 27-23 margin at halftime. Dylan Gordon scored nine points for Foxboro (0-3). The Warriors will host the Tigers for a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.
