SWANSEA — Knocking down seven 3-point field goals while holding Case High to just six second half points, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team routed the Cardinals 58-22 Tuesday in a South Coast Conference game.
Ryan Ouellette hit three 3-pointers and paced D-R with 17 points, while John Marcille hit two trifectas and totaled 10 points.
The Falcons (6-1) held a 24-16 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
“We mixed up our defenses, zone and man-to-man and we haven’t given up 60 points in a game yet,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson related.
D-R outscored Case 19-3 in the third quarter to take a 43-19 lead into the final eight minutes, with five Falcons contributing points, Ouellette having seven.
The Falcons return home Friday for an SCC game with Somerset Berkley.
Norton 71, Millis 55
NORTON — Junior Justin Marando scored 27 points, including nine in a pivotal second quarter, as the Lancers returned from a 10-day hiatus of non-activity for the Tri-Valley League win.
Norton took a 20-8 lead after one quarter and a 42-25 lead at the half behind Marando. The Lancers took a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Junior Andrew McGillivry not only added 15 points, but took down 17 rebounds. Josh Coffey added 11 points. Norton visits Millis Friday.
Apponequet 64, Seekonk 50
SEEKONK — The Warriors had a sluggish first half offensively, falling behind 30-21 in the South Coast Conference game with the Lakers.
Patrick White scored 29 points for Apponequet, netting 15 during the first half, 11 in the second quarter as the Lakers staked a 30-21 lead by halftime. Apponequet hit on seven 3 pointers in the game and cashed in on 17 of 20 free throws.
Kyle Blanchard paced Seekonk (3-4) with 16 points. Blanchard hit two first quarter 3-pointers to keep Seekonk in contention and he then scored seven fourth quarter points. The Warriors visit Fairhaven Friday.
