REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team had all 11 players who got into the game score as the Falcons routed Case High 66-38 Monday in a South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons (8-4, 6-2) broke out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter with six players contributing points. Ben Murray, Ryan Ouellette and Myles Mendoza each scored five points for D-R in the quarter as the Falcons led 39-13 at halftime.
Ouellette finished with 13 points and Mendoza 10. The Falcons hit on nine 3-point field goals with Murray connecting on three, Jordan Dietz two and Mendoza two. D-R plays Friday at Old Rochester.
Seekonk 58, Apponequet 49
LAKEVILLE — Sophomore Jason Andrews scored eight of his 20 points during the fourth quarter as the Warriors rallied from a third quarter deficit to pile up 20 points over the final eight minutes in the South Coast Conference game.
Four players scored in the fourth quarter for Seekonk, which faced a 28-23 deficit at the half and a 40-38 gap entering the fourth quarter.
Sophomore A.J. Chester scored seven of his nine points in the game for the Warriors during the fourth quarter. Isaiah Leonard also scored 10 points in the game for Seekonk (7-7), which next has a 3:30 p.m. tapoff at West Bridgewater Wednesday for a non-league game.
Mansfield at B-R among postponed games
The non-league game for the Hornets and Trojans was postponed to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, the non-league game between Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High has been rescheduled for Wednesday at the Shamrocks’ McIntyre Gymnasium, also with a 6:30 p.m. tapoff.
The Bishop Feehan High girls’ game at home against Bridgewater-Raynham was postponed to Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. tapoff.