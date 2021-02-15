ATTLEBORO — Taking its cue from the leadership and dynamic play of senior guard and captain Justin Daniels, the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team ground out a 58-46 victory over Stoughton High Monday in a Hockomock League game.
Daniels hit on nine shots from the floor, scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points points in the second half as the Bombardiers notched their 10th victory by fending off eight 3-point field goals by the Black Knights.
Daniels scored eight first quarter points to put the Bombardiers in front 19-10 at the stop and scored seven third quarter points as Attleboro took a 44-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Daniels then tallied eight straight Attleboro points in the fourth quarter, finishing off two drives to the basket, knocking down a 15-foot jumper and hitting a pair of free throws with 57.9 seconds to go.
“JD carried us, he put us on his back,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “He got to the rim and did some things that enabled us to win.”
The Bombardiers trailed just once at 21-20 when Stoughton’s Connor Andrews (18 points) hit his third of four 3-pointers in the game. Attleboro and Stoughton then battled through three ties before the Bombardiers seized control with eight straight third quarter points.
In that surge, junior Evan Houle (eight points) nailed a 3-pointer off of a Daniels pass; Daniels drove through the lane for two more points, junior Chris Holcomb (nine points, 13 rebounds) hit a free throw and then Joe Francois-Annevil (12 points, five rebounds) polished off a backdoor layup on a pass from Jake Struminski to take a 37-29 advantage.
“We jumped on them early and we rebounded the ball well (Holcomb 11 second-half rebounds),” Houle said. “In the second quarter, we fell apart defensively and they made us pay for it.”
Stoughton scored 16 points in the second quarter on 5-for-15 shooting while Attleboro did not hit a field goal for the first six minutes. Attleboro corrected its course in a 16-point third quarter behind Daniels, Houle (five points) and Holcomb (six rebounds).
The Bombardiers started strong, hitting nine of 16 field goal attempts in the first quarter with 10 unanswered points over the final four minutes. Daniels scored four of those and Holcomb scored in low twice off of passes from Francois-Annevil and Daniels.
The Bombardiers’ shooting fell off in the second quarter, going 3-for-11 from the floor in a nine-point quarter and then shooting 5-for-15 in the third quarter.
“Starting out like that was a key for us,” Houle said. “Stoughton’s (full-court man-to-man) defense helped them.
“Collectively, we did not shoot the ball very well,” he added, “but we defended enough to keep them below 50.”
North Attleboro 58, Foxboro 35
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three North Attleboro players registered double scoring figures, while the Rocketeers’ defense limited the Warriors to just five field goals over the middle two quarters in their Hockomock League rout.
Senior center-forward George Ladd totaled 19 points, hitting six field goals and seven of his eight free throw chances. Casey Poirier added 12 points, including 4-for-4 at the foul line, while Edan Kelley totaled 11 points.
North Attleboro (6-2) limited Foxboro (2-8) to two second quarter field goals in taking a 31-17 lead by halftime. The Rocketeers allowed the Warriors just three field goals in the third quarter.
Dylan Gordon scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter for Foxboro, while Alex Penders added 11 points, including Foxboro’s lone 3-pointers. Nine players produced points for North Attleboro, which has a rematch at Foxboro Wednesday.
