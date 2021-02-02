ATTLEBORO — With good looks at the basket infrequent, it was the open look at the basket from the free throw line by Attleboro High senior captain Justin Daniels in the final 96 seconds that allowed the Bombardiers to pull out a dramatic 42-40 win over Franklin High Tuesday night.
Daniels hit both ends of a one-and-one chance with 1:36 remaining to give Attleboro a 39-36 lead in their Hockomock League contest. Daniels hit another pair of free throws off of yet another one-and-one chance with 51.6 seconds to keep Attleboro in front 41-38.
Daniels then knocked down the front end of another chance with 27.8 seconds left to create a four-point margin for the Bombardiers.
The Bombardiers (7-2) had to hold their collective breaths as Panthers’ 6-foot-5 senior forward Andrew Byfield hit a 17-foot jumper from the deep right corner with 3.4 seconds left.
And then again as the Bombardiers threw the inbounds pass away to allow the Panthers a chance to win or tie the game with the ball under the Attleboro basket, but the potential 3-pointer attempt bounced off of the rim.
Daniels (10 points, four rebounds) and junior Evan Houle (10 points, three rebounds) led Attleboro on offense.
“Credit to all of the guys, they played hard and we kind of hung on,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said.
The Bombardiers had more than just those contributions as senior guard Alec Eaton hit back-to-back 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter to rally Attleboro from a 33-29 deficit into a 35-33 lead; junior forward Jake Struminski took down five second half rebounds; and junior Chris Holcomb hit a 3-pointer, grabbed three rebounds and a blocked a shot.
Eaton’s pair of trifectas and a runner in the lane by Houle gave Attleboro a 37-33 lead with 3:06 remaining, but the Panthers’ Declan Walmsley (15 points) the son of Wheaton College men’s basketball coach Brian Walmsley, hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
A drive through the lane by the Panthers’ Jake O’Brien narrowed the Attleboro lead to 39-38 with 1:25 to go.
“The frustration just builds within the guys,” Franklin coach C.J. Neely said of the Panthers’ two-point, 1-for-9 shooting exhibition with eight turnovers in the second quarter. “Instead of moving onto the next play, they were thinking about the last miss they had instead of the next shot.”
The game was deadlocked at 18 points apiece at the half as Attleboro experienced its own bafflement in that second quarter, shooting 1-for-15 from the floor and scoring just four points.
“We know that they can shoot it, so we mixed it (defenses),” Houle said of Attleboro starting in man-to-man defense, then resorting to zone in the second half. “We wanted to change the tempo a bit. We figured that if we went zone, we could get a couple of stops.”
The Panthers hit on four 3-point field goals in the first quarter, facing their lone deficit (at 9-7) when Bombardier sophomore Trevor White hit a 3-pointer. Attleboro trailed by as many as five points in the quarter, until Alec Eaton hit a 3-pointer from the right side with two ticks left on the clock.
“That second quarter, both teams locked each other down,” Houle said. “We knew that it would be that difficult to score, defensively, they’re the best team (40 points per game allowed) in the Hockomock League.”
Attleboro trailed by as many as four points twice in the third quarter, but a 3-point field goal from the hand of Houle with 22 ticks left on the clock gut the gap to 26-25 entering the fourth quarter.
The trend of intense defense and the inability to convert what shots presented themselves continued at the outset of the second half as Attleboro sot 3-for-12 with four turnovers in the third quarter, while Franklin shot 4-for-15.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge to defend them,” Neely said of the Panthers employing man-to-man defense throughout with O’Brien shadowing Daniels. “The story of the series has been grind-it-out games with them, usually that plays to our advantage.”
The rematch is set for Thursday in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.