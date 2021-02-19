SHARON — The North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team was unable to defend the perimeter and near the basket, falling 71-62 to Sharon High Friday in their Hockomock League Davenport Division clash.
The Eagles took a 34-21 lead in halftime and knocked down 14 3-point field goals as Matt Baskin scored a game-high 27 points, hitting eight 3-point shots. Baskin hit six 3-pointers in the first half for 18 Sharon points.
“We were in a fog,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said. “We just couldn’t defend.”
The Rocketeers (7-3) pulled within 53-46 entering the fourth quarter as George Ladd and Brody Rosenberg each scored 10 third quarter points.
Ladd finished with 23 points, while Casey Poirier (with three of North’s six 3-pointers) and Rosenberg each had 15 points. North cashed in on 12 of 15 free throws.
North Attleboro (7-2) cut the gap to 66-60 in the fourth quarter.
The Rocketeers have one more game remaining, a Sunday matinee at Attleboro.
