DEDHAM — Deadlocked at 23 points apiece at halftime of its Tri-Valley League game at Dedham High Tuesday, the Norton High boys’ basketball team switched its defensive approach for a 52-35 win over the Marauders.
Norton limited Dedham to 12 second half points, moving from a zone defense during the first half to a half-and-three-quarter, man-to-man defense.
“They did a good job of moving the ball around against our zone,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said. Then the Lancers jump-started their offense off of their defense too, scoring nearly as many points (21) in the third quarter as they had through the first 16 minutes.
Norton took a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter as Andrew Tetreault scored seven points in that third session, one of five Lancers to contribute points.
Jon Inozil scored four of his Lancer-best 13 points during the third quarter, while Evan Lander totaled five of his 10 points in that session.
The Lancers (5-1) return home Friday for a TVL contest against Dover-Sherborn.
Dighton-Rehoboth 58, Somerset Berkley 35
SOMERSET — The Falcons’ defense proved the difference in the South Coast Conference win.
After leading 26-23 at halftime, D-R then limited the Blue Raiders to 12 second half points.
Kyle Mello scored seven of his Falcon-high 15 points during a 16-7 third quarter surge for D-R. Ryan Ouellette added 13 points, Ben Murray 12 and Myles Mendoza eight. The Falcons hit on five 3-pointers in the contest. D-R (3-1) returns home Friday for a SCC game against Old Rochester.
BC High-Mansfield postponed
MANSFIELD — Due to area schools allowing for COVID-19 protocol, the Hornets’ scheduled non-league game at Boston College High has been postponed to the Martin Luther King Holiday on Jan. 17.
Old Colony-Tri-County postponed
FRANKLIN — Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 tests among Cougar student athletes, all Tri-County High athletics have been placed on a pause through Jan. 19. The Mayflower League game against Old Colony has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.
