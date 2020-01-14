WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys’ basketball team prevailed in a 90-84 double-overtime thriller over Hockomock League opponent Stoughton on its home court Tuesday night.
Alex Fritz, who led all Warrior scorers with 30 points, drove hard to the basket at the end of the first overtime and had his layup attempt bounce out for Tommy Donahue (20 points, 15 rebounds), who tipped the ball in to tie the game at 79-79 and force a second overtime. In the second overtime, the Warriors outscored Stoughton 11-6, clinching the game at the free-throw line.
“Our kids did a great job sticking together and battling in a serious game of runs,” KP coach Dave DeStefano said of his team, which saw a 17-point second-half lead vanish before it eventually finished the game with a victory.
Stoughton rallied back from 17 down, including an 11-point deficit after three quarters, using a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to tie the game at 71-71 after regulation. For King Philip, Andrew McKinney added 16 points and Owen Conlin scored 14.
KP (5-5, 3-4) hosts Mansfield Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Seekonk 46
REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth got to work early on the defensive end and led 19-4 after the first quarter to control the pace in a win over Seekonk in a South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons (6-3, 3-1) were led offensively by Shane Mello, who scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the first half, and Ryan Ouellette, who dropped in 14 of his 18 points in the second half.
Pat Palazzi also was in double figures with 12 points for D-R, which owned a 36-19 halftime lead and held a double-digit advantage throughout the second half.
For Seekonk, Kevin Moszkowicz led the way with 12 points and provided energy on the defensive end, while Elijah Leonard chipped in with 11 points.
D-R travels to Bourne Friday, while Seekonk (4-5) will host Case in a SCC matchup.
Norton 64, Dover-Sherborn 45
NORTON — The Lancers got good looks at the basket, working inside-outside during a 20-point third-quarter explosion that resulted in the Tri-Valley League victory.
Mike Belcher scored eight of his 18 points in that quarter, while Colin Cochrane netted six of his 17 points to help the Lancers take a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We created good looks at the basket, a lot of two-point field goals,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the Lancers’ strong 38-point second half. Norton held merely a 26-25 lead at intermission.
The Lancers extended their defensive pressure, resulting in a series of Dover-Sherborn turnovers that resulted in transition points for Norton. Belcher also dominated in the paint, with 14 rebounds.
The Lancers (6-3) remain home at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium on Friday, hosting Medfield.
Mansfield 81, Canton 44
MANSFIELD — The Hornets built a 40-16 halftime lead and had four players in double figures as they ran away with the Hockomock League victory over Canton.
Sam Stevens led Mansfield with 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Matt Boen (six rebounds) and T.J. Guy each had 15. Sincere Gill came off the bench for a season-high 10 points.
Mansfield (8-2, 5-1) takes a four-game win streak on the road to King Philip Friday.
Franklin 72, North Attleboro 29
FRANKLIN — The Rocketeers threw an early upset scare into the once-beaten Panthers, but it was short-lived as Franklin rolled to victory in the Hockomock League game. Sophomore guard Brody Rosenberg had nine points to lead the Rocketeers (3-7), who host Canton Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.