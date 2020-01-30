ATTLEBORO -- The last time that the Bishop Feehan High boys' basketball team tangled with the hard-charging Mustangs of Medway High, the Shamrocks came up short by 20 points.
On Thursday night, it looked as though it would be a different story.
Feehan held its own and even led through the first three quarters, only to see its advantage evaporate in the final eight minutes and end with a heartbreaking 66-65 overtime loss in a non-league game.
"We knew it would be a defensive battle," Feehan coach Dean O'Connor said. "I was happy with how hard we played."
The Mustangs (13-1) made some clutch shots, and in overtime, they got hot, outscoring Feehan 21-10.
"They just made a few more shots down at the end," O'Connor said.
With eight seconds left in regulation, Medfield senior guard Andrew Burton fought his way under the basket for a layup to make it 45-all and send the game into overtime.
In the OT, it was all Medway. The Mustangs' Kyle Regan got six of his 15 points with a pair of treys. (Drew Plunkett was the other Mustang in double figures for the game, also with 15.) The Mustangs also scored 7 key free throws, including four by Plunkett.
For the Shamrocks, junior guard Yden Boucicaut was the only bright spot in overtime, scoring seven of his 15 points, including five of his six free throws. He was the only Feehan player in double figures.
Medway hammered the Shamrocks in OT, gradually putting the game out of reach.
"As a group, defensively, we really dug in," O'Connor said. "It was a good team defensive effort."
Feehan had jumped out to an early advantage, with scores from five different Shamrocks, and managed to hang on for a razor-thin margin of 26-25 at the half.
Feehan outscored the visitors 12-9 in the third period and clung to a 38-34 lead going into the final quarter after denying Medway with an aggressive defense, battling for every rebound and forcing multiple turnovers through the first three quarters.
"The first time we played them, they beat us by 20 points," O'Connor said. "We know it was going to be a game in the 40s, I was proud of the way they defended."
At one point in the fourth quarter, the Shamrocks managed to extend their lead to 44-38 with just over three minutes left in regulation.
But the Mustangs were able to steadily chip away at the hosts' lead, thanks in part to a half-dozen free throw points, outscoring Feehan 11-7 in the quarter as the Shamrocks' shooting went cold for several crucial minutes. Feehan could manage only a pair of field goals in the quarter.
The Shamrocks (10-4) travel to play the Rebels of Walpole High on Thursday.
