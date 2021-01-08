ATTLEBORO — When the Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team is hitting on all cylinders at the offensive end of the court, it produces plenty of horsepower.
That was evident Friday night as six Shamrocks contributed points to a 25-point second quarter and seven players scored in a 24-point third quarter. The Shamrocks knocked down a half-dozen 3-pointers and hit on 26 of 31 shots at the free throw line, adding up to an 82-57 conquest of Austin Prep in a Catholic Central League game.
Five Shamrocks scored in double figures as senior guard Mike Hutchins (17 points) led the way, hitting a pair of trifectas. Fellow senior guard Yden Boucicaut accounted for 15 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Senior forward Eric Nelson totaled 12 points and six rebounds, while both senior Billy Oram (seven rebounds) and junior Robert Pombriant scored 11 points.
“I liked the way that we shared the ball, we shot the OK and we attacked them inside,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said of the steady ball movement.
The Shamrocks (3-1) hit on eight of 12 shots from the floor in the second quarter for a 42-26 lead at the break. The hosts then hit on seven of 11 field goal attempts in the third quarter to take a 66-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
After falling behind 7-2 to the Cougars early, the Shamrocks’ man-to-man defense met the challenge, limiting Austin Prep to one field goal over the final four minutes of the first quarter and to two field goals for the first six minutes of the second quarter. That doggedness on defense resulted in a super-charged Bishop Feehan offense. Other than a foul-marred third quarter with 16 whistles, the Shamrocks never saw their advantage slip below 20 points.
The Shamrocks reeled off 12 straight first quarter points to take the lead. In that flurry, Justin Neidel and Oram both hit pairs of free throws; Boucicaut banked a 10-foot jumper off the glass; and then Nelson handsomely factored in the next six points. The 6-foot-4 Nelson snared a defensive rebound at one end and then drove to the basket for a bucket. He then followed up a missed Shamrock shot with a tap-in at the rim. Then it was Nelson’s hustle defense at midcourt which forced a turnover and his assist set up Pombriant inside.
And to place an exclamation mark on the surge, Hutchins nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds left on the clock.
Boucicaut fueled eight straight second quarter Shamrock points to create a 32-19 edge. Boucicaut fetched an offense rebound which led to a loose ball basket by Oram. Boucicaut then hit three free throws and drilled a 3-pointer when the fourth charity toss was missed resulting in a loose ball offensive rebound.
The Shamrocks won a 70-54 decision at Austin Prep earlier in the season and neutralized the Cougars’ workhorse, 6-foot-4 forward Lence Altenou, keeping him at 17 points.
“The first time we played them, he had 24 so we did a good job on him,” O’Connor said.
Six third quarter points from Nelson and five apiece from Adam Drummond and Hutchins continued the Shamrock trend, while Pombriant scored nine straight fourth quarter points for Bishop Feehan.
“We got the ball to good spots and out in transition,” O’Connor added. “We’ve got some good experience and we’re pretty deep so we don’t need one guy (to score).”
Dighton-Rehoboth 60, Seekonk 54
SEEKONK – The Falcons turned a South Coast Conference nail-biter in their favor with a 22-point third quarter to overtake Seekonk.
D-R (1-1) led 23-20 at the half, but the surge took them into the fourth quarter with a 45-32 lead.
Six players contributed points in that third quarter spurt with Ryan Ouellette scoring six of his 16 points there. Down the stretch, T.J. D’Ambrosio nailed the lone 3-pointer made by D-R in the game with two minutes left to keep Seekonk at bay. John Marcille paced the Falcons with 17 points, while Nick Antonio added 10.
Jake Barrera tallied 15 points for Seekonk (1-1), while Kyle Blanchard added 14 points and Jason Andrews 12. The Falcons next visit Bourne Tuesday, while Seekonk will host Case.
