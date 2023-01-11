ATTLEBORO — Free throws were the difference Wednesday night for Bishop Feehan High as the Shamrock boys basketball team pulled off a triple-overtime win over Walpole High, winning 99-93.
In the third overtime alone, the Shamrocks went 13 of 14 from the free-throw line, completing a night where they went 22-for-31 overall.
“We did a great job at the line,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “Everyone who played made big plays.”
The Shamrocks (5-3) had pivotal points from Dante Bruschi (five) and Connor McCaffrey (two free throws) in the third overtime for a seven-point swing which proved to be the difference.
Bishop Feehan was in foul trouble and without center Rogers Adams, who had to sit because of cramps. He finished with 11 points.
The Shamrocks trailed at halftime, 39-36, but kept the game back and forth before before going to the first overtime with the game tied at 67-67.
A Dylan Capua layup with two seconds to go forced a second overtime period with the game locked at 75-75. A Walpole 3-poiinter at the end of the second overtime period forced the third OT frame with the game locked at 86-all.
Capua led all scorers with 22 points. Jon Mignaca had 19 points and Cooper Snead had 18 points. Jack Chabot also had 17 points.
Bishop Feehan plays again on Friday at Cathedral.