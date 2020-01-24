NEW BEDFORD — Sophomore Ryan Ouellette scored 26 points and junior Pat Palazzi added 23 points as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team closed in on a post-season berth by taking home a 76-75 win in double overtime in a South Coast Conference game Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
The Bears hit a 3-point field goal in the waning seconds of regulation time to knot the score at 62-all and force overtime. The Bears hit a basket in the waning seconds in the first overtime period to tie the score at 71-all and force four more minutes of play.“The kids handled the situation well and responded,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said.
Ouellette hit a key field goal with just under a minute left in the second overtime period to knot the score, then Shane Mello hit the first half of a two-shot free throw situation with nine seconds left for the win.
The Falcons owned a 29-26 lead at halftime and took a 51-42 lead into the fourth quarter. D-R (8-4) next visits Case Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 70, Bishop Stang 37
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks outscored the Spartans 39-14 during the second half for the Eastern Athletic Conference win.
Bishop Feehan (9-3, 3-0) 12 players produce points. Yden Boucicaut led the way with 14 points, while Billy Oram had 12 points and eight rebounds. Michael Hutchins and Chuck Olson each had nine points.
The Shamrocks outscored Stang 23-8 in the third quarter. Bishop Feehan next hosts O’Bryant Tuesday.
Apponequet 67, Seekonk 61
LAKEVILLE — Seekonk held the Lakers scoreless from the floor during the fourth quarter, but Apponequet cashed in on 16 of 23 chances at the free throw line over the final eight minutes to win the South Coast Conference game.
Apponequet held a 30-29 lead at the half and a 51-40 advantage entering the fourth quarter before Seekonk pulled within four points in the final quarter.
Elijah Leonard scored 16 points and Nathan Clarke 14 for the Warriors (4-8), while Kyle Blanchad tallied 12 points. Seekonk entertains Old Rochester Tuesday.
Tri-County 52, Bristol-Plymouth 38
FRANKLIN — Kolbie Blakely hit four 3-point field goals and finished with 14 points, while Tyler Saunders scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as Tri-County won the Mayflower League game.
The Cougars (6-7) trailed 25-24 at halftime and 31-27 after three quarters, but Tri-County’s pressure defense resulted in the Craftsmen scoring just three points in the fourth quarter.
Blakely (five steals) and Saunders (three steals) combined for 18 points in the Cougars’ 25-point fourth quarter.
Tri-County has a 3 p.m. game Saturday at home with Nantucket.
