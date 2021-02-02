ATTLEBORO — Having posted a 45-point victory over Cardinal Spellman High earlier this Catholic Central League season, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team appeared to think that merely showing up at the McIntyre Gymnasium Tuesday would be enough for a second win over the Cardinals.
“If we play like that, we’re going to lose the next three,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said, even though the Shamrocks came away with a convincing 60-44 win.
Playing the first of four games within the span of a week, the Shamrocks took a 35-17 lead by intermission as the Cardinals committed nearly as many turnovers (15) as points.
The Shamrocks’ man-to-man defense and success on the backboards resulted in all 35 of their first-half points coming in the paint, with 16 points off of Cardinal turnovers and eight points on offensive rebounds.
Only once, when the Cardinals scored seven straight points at the start of the second half to reduce the gap to 36-23, did the Bishop Feehan lead shrink to fewer points.
Nine Shamrocks scored with senior Mike Hutchins totaling 15 points and three rebounds while senior Charlie Olson hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
The Shamrocks hit on 24 shots from the floor, six of them 3-pointers — two by Olson in the third quarter — to take a 46-29 margin into the final quarter.
“The first time that we played them (an 85-40 victory) we couldn’t miss,” O’Connor said. “They (Spellman) played hard, they played better. We struggled shooting the ball (going 8-for-21 in the first quarter and 4-for-13 in the third quarter).”
The Shamrocks (11-2) hit all six of their 3-pointers during the second half to camouflage 13 second half turnovers. Adam Drummond, Yden Boucicaut, Hutchings and Justin Neidel all hit trifectas in the final quarter.
Senior Billy Oram (seven points, six rebounds), Jack Campbell (four points, four rebounds), Boucicaut (nine points, five rebounds) and Eric Nelson (five rebounds) all battled on the backboards for Bishop Feehan. In the first half, seven Shamrocks had at least two rebounds.
Hutchins totaled eight points in the first quarter and Oram and Neidel each had four in staking a 18-10 where the Cardinals had more turnovers (11) than points.
“We created some turnovers, it’s good that we can play good defense and get points out of it because we’re not always going to shoot well,” O’Connor said.
Back-to-back steals by Neidel and Drummond resulted in baskets for Oram and Neidel respectively. Hutchins scored the final six points of the quarter — on a drive after a Cardinal turnover, on a steal and with a pair of free throws.
The Shamrocks reeled off 15 straight points, including the first 11 of the second quarter with both Rob Pombriant and Boucicaut converting offensive rebounds into baskets and Hutchins scored off of a steal.
“We got sloppy, we didn’t play well — if the effort is like that the next three games, all three of those teams (starting at Cathedral Wednesday) can beat us,” O’Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.