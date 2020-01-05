ATTLEBORO — Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team had positioned itself for a victory at Bishop Feehan Sunday.
The Rocketeers and the Shamrocks were deadlocked at 36 points apiece.
North’s physical match-up zone and man-to-man defenses had reduced Bishop Feehan to 3-for-16 shooting during the third quarter. All the Rocketeers needed to do to emerge victorious with an upset on the road was to make a few shots from the floor and remain resolved with its defensive intensity.
Well, North made just one shot from the floor over the final six minutes, while the Shamrocks went on an 18-1 surge to turn a nail-biter of a hardwood rivalry into a 58-41 victory.
Six players produced points for Bishop Feehan in the fourth quarter, as the Shamrocks knocked down a quartet of 3-point field goals in improving to 7-1 on the season.
“Our heart and our effort was there,” North coach Sean Mulkerrins said of the Rocketeers never facing more than a five-point deficit (20-15) during the first half and never having more than a five-point lead (15-10) during the first half. Bishop Feehan took a 24-20 edge to the locker room at intermission.
But the Shamrocks broke the deadlock when junior Mike Hutchins (11 points) drilled a 3-pointer off of a Yden Boucicaut feed.
Then junior Adam Drummond and Hutchins knocked down back-to-back 3-point field goals, each assisting on the other’s trey (the latter coming off of a North turnover), and the Shamrocks owned a 46-36 advantage with 4:22 to go.
But there was more!
Drummond drained a 15-foot jumper to complete the 12-0 spree. Then Hutchins nailed another trifecta off of a Boucicaut pass and Billy Oram scored on a steal to build the Bishop Feehan lead to 53-37 with just over two minutes left.
Boucicaut (17 points) and Hutchins were two of nine Shamrocks to score points, while Oram took in nine rebounds.
“We had some defensive breakdowns,” Mulkerrins said of his Rocketeers. “We’re an inexperienced group. Bishop Feehan didn’t shoot (6-for-12) that well until the final eight minutes, and we ran out of gas a little.”
Junior forward George Ladd paced North with 20 points, while taking down 12 rebounds. Senior captain Ethan Friberg snared 10 points and drilled the first of two back-to-back 3-pointers (with Ladd) to boost North into a 9-4 first-quarter lead.
“Our defense kept us in the game, and they’re (North) a good strong defensive team,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said. “We knew that they would be tough.”
The Shamrocks erased their largest deficit, five points, with a spree of 10 straight points over a four-minute span lapping the first and second quarters. Twice Oram scored in low, the second time off of a Chuck Olson pass.
Boucicaut hit two free throws and scored off of a steal, while senior captain Matt Achin scored in low off of an Oram pass.
North committed seven turnovers over the first four minutes of the second quarter, and was never able to ever regain the lead.
After Boucicaut hit a 3-pointer for Bishop Feehan to create a 33-26 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter, Ladd scored six straight points for North, hitting a jumper, hitting two free throws, and then hitting a bucket on a low-post move to get the Rocketeers back within a point.
“We had shots, but we just weren’t making them (until the fourth quarter),” O’Connor added. “We didn’t want it to be a slower-paced game, that’s kind of what they do. Our defense was solid, we did a good job getting rebounds on the defensive end and getting out and getting some open looks.”
North (3-4) returns home Tuesday to host archrival Attleboro High, while the Shamrocks are off until a non-league game at home Friday against Walpole.
