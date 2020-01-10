ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team need all of the 20 points that it scored during the fourth quarter Friday to undermine the upset plans of the King Philip Warriors.
Yet, it was the Bombardier defense which turned the tables on the Warriors and brought on a 62-54 verdict in the Hockomock League game.
AHS limited KP to merely two field goals over the final four minutes of the game, its man-to-man defensive principles forcing the Warriors into 5-for-15 from the floor.
And over the final 1:32, senior guard Bryant Ciccio delivered points aplenty. Ciccio drained a 3-pointer from the right side with 1:32 remaining to create a 56-52 lead for the Bombardiers.
Then Ciccio hit both ends of two one-and-one chances, with 25.6 and with 11.5 seconds remaining to help the Bombardiers gain their sixth victory of the season.
“In the second half we went back to our fundamental base defense and we did a better job,” AHS coach Mark Houle said. “Then at the end, the big rebounds and foul shooting made a difference.”
And in between it was a steal by senior guard Nick McMahon on an inbounds pass by KP after Jason Weir boldly drove to the basket for two points and an offensive rebound by Qualeem Charles after the Bombardiers had missed the first half of a one-and-one chance to keep the basketball in possession of the Bombardiers.
“That was the best defensive game that we played all year,” KP coach Dave DeStefano said of battling the Bombardiers through two ties and eight lead exchanges through the first half and being deadlocked at 42 points apiece with Attleboro entering the final eight minutes.
Alex Fritz, the Warriors’ prolific point producer, tallied 25 points for KP, hitting four 3-point field goals.
Ciccio (13 points, five assists, four rebounds, Charles (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Weir (career-high 13 points, five rebounds, five assists) were instrumental for AHS.
“Offensively, we were a little too stagnant,” DeStefano said of the Warriors’ fourth quarter. “Down the stretch, we wanted the next guy to make the play, we could have done a better job of moving the ball and trying to get a better shot.”
A three-point play by Fritz tied the score at 45-all in the first minute of the fourth quarter, while a Robbie Jarest drive to the basket knotted the score at 49-all for KP with 4:45 left. The Warriors refused to buckle as Owen Conlin drained a 3-point shot from the left side, closing the AHS lead to 53-52 with two minutes to go.
“They made us work extremely hard,” Houle said in praise of KP (4-5). “Defensively, they put us in positions that at times we were uncomfortable. In the second half we wanted to go inside out, but we can execute better.w“When it comes downs to it, in a close game like that you have to get (defensive) stops,” Houle added. “We did that at the end. In the first half we were worried about Fritz, rightfully so and that kind of hurt us in help defense.”
Senior forward Andrew McKinney (10 points), 6-foot-5 senior center Tom Donahue (nine rebounds, seven points) and Conlin (seven points) supplemented Fritz’ scoring for KP.
KP shot 7-for-10 from the floor in the first quarter, creating a seven-point (10-3) lead at the three-minute mark. However, AHS resurrected itself as Weir nailed two 3-point shots off of Ciccio passes and McMahon hit a trifecta off another feed from Ciccio.
“Obviously we were trying to get the ball inside to Qualeem (Charles) and when we did, good things happened,” Houle added of the senior center, who twice converted three-point plays in the fourth quarter.
AHS held merely two two-point leads during the first half, but ball movement (five assists on six first quarter field goals and four assists on six second quarter field goals) and senior guard Tim Callahan’s defensive tenacity in keeping Fritz (12 first half points) under control prevented KP from taking control.
The Warriors held a 31-26 lead with just over two minutes left until intermission before Lorenzo Wilson scored in low for AHS. Then Alec Eaton launched a 3-point field goal for AHS from the deep right corner as the shot clock expired to pull the Bombardiers into a 31-all deadlock.
“We play like that the rest of the year we’ll be fine, we’ll win some games,” DeStefano added as KP hosts Stoughton Tuesday, while AHS hosts Foxboro.
