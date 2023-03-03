FOXBORO — The season came to a stinging end for the Foxboro High boys basketball team on Friday night as the No. 9 seed Warriors fell to No. 24 Norwood High, 60-58, in a wire-to-wire battle to bow out of the MIAA Division 2 state tourney.

Despite not leading for nearly the entire game the Warriors found themselves in the thick of it late, cutting a seven-point deficit to start the fourth quarter into a one-possession game in the final minute of regulation.