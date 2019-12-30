WESTWOOD — The Foxboro High boys’ basketball team overcame an early 18-point deficit to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling to Westwood High 54-47 in the Westwood Holiday Tournament on Monday.
“It was a combination of us coming out flat and him (Westwood sharpshooter James McGowan) hitting his first four threes and a couple turnovers,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said.
The Warriors fell behind 20-2 in the first quarter. Junior Kevin Gallagher scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the first half while senior Brandon Borde, who was selected to the All-Tournament Team, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Foxboro, which held a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We had great energy on defense, we were limit McGowan’s touches and had good possessions so we got some good looks,” Gibbs said of the comeback as Foxboro went 8-for-11 from the free thrown line in the third quarter.
The Warriors losed the gap at the half to 31-24 after trailing 20-4 following the first quarter.
“We just kind of ran out of gas down the stretch,” Gibbs said, “but I was proud with the way we hung in there and that we came all the way back like that.”
Foxboro’s Liam Develin had six points and Donald Rogers scored four points.
Bishop Feehan 62, Canton 38
CANTON — Shamrock senior guard Nico Scaringello scored a team-high 11 points with five assists while Billy Oram finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds as Bishop Feehan stopped the Hockomock League member Bulldogs for the non-league win.
The Shamrocks gained a 38-25 lead by intermission and then locked Canton down with such intense man-to-man defensive pressure that the Bulldogs were able to score just 13 points over the final 16 minutes of the game. Bishop Feehan held a 17-7 first quarter lead.
Michael Hutchins contributed nine points for the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan (4-1) travels to Bishop Stang on Friday for an EAC game.
King Philip 71, Xaverian 69 (OT)
WESTWOOD — Senior Alex Fritz scored 15 of his team-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including going 6-for-8 from the foul line, as the Warriors pulled out the non-league win.
Tom Donahue contributed all 13 of his points in the second half and the extra period while senior Andrew McKinney finished with 16 of his own for the Warriors, who overcame a six-point deficit with 2:30 left in regulation.
King Philip trailed 43-40 heading into the fourth before Fritz took over down the stretch, hitting one of two free throws with 30 seconds left to give the Warriors a 2-point lead. KP (2-3) will travel to Taunton on Friday.
Lincoln-Sudbury 59, North Attleboro 46
SUDBURY — Senior captain Josh Porter scored 17 points, but the Rocketeers could not overcome a sluggish first half in falling on the road in the non-league game.
The Rocketeers faced a 36-18 gap at halftime, but went on a 17-3 surge during the third quarter to cut the gap to four points entering the fourth quarter before Lincoln-Sudbury responded with a 9-2 spurt to regain control.
Sophomore Brady Rosenberg scored 12 points in his first varsity start while George Ladd added 11 points. North (2-3) returns to action Friday at home in the Ken Pickering Gymnasium against Sharon.
Old Rochester 63, Norton 47
MATTAPOISETT — The Lancers faced a 28-20 deficit at halftime and never could crawl back during the second of the non-league game against the South Coast Conference power. Notably, Norton undermined its best of intentions by shooting just 11-for-26 at the free throw line in the game, including 6-for-14 in the first half.
Colin Cochrane scored 23 points for the Lancers (3-2) with 12 coming in the second half. Mike Belcher delivered a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Norton resumes its Tri-Valley League schedule Friday at home against Dedham.
North Smithfield 53, Seekonk 44
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Seekonk never could gain the lead during the second half, pulling within one possession of North Smithfield several times before losing the non-league contest.
Seekonk (2-3) faced a 23-22 deficit at the half and fell to 0-3 on the road.
Nathan Clarke scored 13 points for the Warriors, while Jacob Barreira had 10 points and Elijah Leonard nine. Seekonk has a South Coast Conference game at home Friday against Wareham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.