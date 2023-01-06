FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team battled to overtime against Sharon High on Friday night before coming up shy to the Eagles in a 74-71 loss at home.
The Warriors led 36-26 at halftime, but Sharon chipped away to force overtime with the score locked at 67-all.
Leading Foxboro on the floor was Alex Penders with 19 points. Ryan leClair and Ryan Cotter each had 15 points. Sam Golub added nine points.
Foxboro (4-3) returns on Tuesday to host King Philip.
Mansfield 58, Oliver Ames 41
MANSFIELD — The Hornets picked up the Hockomock League win with a team-high 20 points from Trevor Foley to remain a perfect 7-0 this season.
Mansfield led 29-14 at halftime and stayed in command the rest of the way as Chris Hill added a double-double, scoring 10 points with 12 rebounds.
Mansfield hosts BC High on Sunday.
Milford 58, North Attleboro 44
MILFORD — North Attleboro fell to 0-5 on the season with the Hockomock League road setback.
The Rocketeers scored only six points in the first quarter and stretched its total to 18 by halftime, entering the break trailing 30-18. North was unable to make up the difference despite 26 points in the second half.
Leading North Attleboro was Givani Carney with 16 points. The Rocketeers play again on Tuesday at Stoughton.
Norton 69, Millis 53
NORTON — Norton rode a career-high 24 points from Kevin Marinilli to rout the Mohawks.
The Lancers also had 21 combined points from Shawn Cleary and Ethan Rodriguez. In total Norton hit 10 3-point field goals.
Norton (3-4) returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Westwood.
Archbishop Williams 73, Bishop Feehan 58
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan lost its CCL match to slip to 3-2 on the season.
The Shamrocks trailed 36-25 at halftime. Leading Feehan on the floor was Jack Chabot and Phil Bothelo with 16 points, each.
Bishop Feehan hosts Natick on Sunday.
Old Rochester 82, Seekonk 54
MATTAPOISETT — Old Rochester rolled past the Falcons, pulling away in the second half for the win.
The hosts outscored the Warriors 27-16 in the third quarter. Seekonk was led by Kevin Crowe and Jason Andrews’ 14 points each. AJ Chester and Lucas Pereira combined for 14.
Seekonk (1-6) hosts Greater New Bedford Vocational on Tuesday.
Tri-County 63, Bethany Christian 57
FRANKLIN — The Cougars got a combined 21 points from Zack Blenkhorn and Jad Jaber in the win
The Blenkhorn and Jaber combo also combined for 12 steals and 10 assists. Tri-County (5-3) return on Monday, hosting Upper Cape.
Bourne 73, Dighton-Rehoboth 49
DIGHTON — The Falcons trailed 46-20 at the half and could not dig out in the second half.
D-R (3-4) was led by Kyle Mello’s 15 points. Jordan Dietz added 11 points.
Dighton-Rehoboth plays on Tuesday at Apponequet.