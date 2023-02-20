FOXBORO — An 18-3 first quarter for the Foxboro High boys basketball team was the jump start the Warriors needed to take down Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, 56-33, in the first round of the Warrior Classic Monday afternoon.

The Warriors never trailed in the contest, going on a 14-2 stretch over the first eight minutes. The run continued into the second quarter with Foxboro hitting three 3-point scores to open the frame. The tourney hosts kept their hot hand going into halftime with a 40-10 advantage as Foxboro hit from 3-point range eight times In the second quarter.

