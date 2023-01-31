TAUNTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team trailed Taunton High 24-23 at halftime on Tuesday night , but was outscored 40-29 to drop its Hockomock League game 64-52.
Foxboro took a 45-41 deficit into the fourth quarter.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
TAUNTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team trailed Taunton High 24-23 at halftime on Tuesday night , but was outscored 40-29 to drop its Hockomock League game 64-52.
Foxboro took a 45-41 deficit into the fourth quarter.
Alex Penders’ 21 points led Foxboro (9-6), with 14 of those points coming in the second half. Ryan Cotter socred 10 points and Sam Golub added nine.
Foxboro visits Mansfield Friday night.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers remained in search of their first win as Zach Corsetti led North Attleboro’s scorers with six points.
The Rocketeers, who trailed 30-15 at halftime, had 11 players score. North Attleboro (0-12) hosts Taunton on Friday.