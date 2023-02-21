FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team captured its home tournament title by cruising past Medfield High, 91-57, in the Warrior Classic final on Tuesday.
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team captured its home tournament title by cruising past Medfield High, 91-57, in the Warrior Classic final on Tuesday.
Foxboro held a 54-24 lead at halftime and did not t waver the rest of the way.
Alex Penders game-high 28 points, which came in only three quarters, powered the Warriors (14-8). Sam Golub added 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Ryan Kelley had 17 points.
Next up for Foxboro is Melrose, at home on Thursday.
FOXBORO — The Falcons, who finished their season at 8-12, struggled again to get much of anything going on the offensive end in the consolation game at the Warrior Classic.
D-R trailed at at halftime, 36-13 as defensive miscues and inability to finish underneath the basket sunk the Falcons.
“It was all of the above,” D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “It was the same way today (as it was on Monday.)”
Jordan Dietz led D-R with nine points. Despite the loss, Cuthbertson said that his team showed resiliency this season.
“The kids have improved dramatically over the course of the year,” Cuthbertson said. “We were at one point 5-9, and the ship was sinking. We got to 8-10 and could have easily of been 9-9, but we just didn’t have much fight in us this week.
“The kids have been resilient and have been through a lot. I’m really proud of their growth and improvement.”
SOMERSET — King Philip led the entire way in its win as Will Laplante led the Warriors with 25 points.
Tommy Martorano added 14 and Grant Kinney had 11 points for the Warriors, who closed out the regular season at 10-12.