FOXBORO — Led by Alex Penders’ game-high 30 points, the Foxboro High boys basketball team closed out its regular season with a 58-48 win at home over Melrose High on Thursday.
The Warriors battled Melrose early until Penders found another gear on offense, scoring the last 11 points for the Warriors to make it a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.
Penders, who scored 15 points in the first quarter alone, became the fifth Foxboro High boys basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points, hitting the mark in the third quarter.
Melrose rallied in the second quarter to pull even and then took a brief 26-24 lead before the Warriors closed out the half with four free throws from Sam Golub for a 32-28 advantage.
A quick basket and a 3-pointer from Melrose’s Nasir Monteiro to start the second half gave the Red Raiders a 33-32 lead, but another pair of free throws from Golub pulled the Warriors ahead to stay. Foxboro held a roughly 10-point lead the rest of the way.
“I thought it was really important for us to play a game against a state tournament-caliber team to give us one more test,” Gibbs said. “We got a lot more out of (the game) than we would have in practice. Melrose was able to challenge us in a number of ways. It was a chance for us to get a game in and make some tweaks and small improvements. I think we’re in a good spot.”
Norton 64, Medway 51
NORTON — Norton jumped ahead in the first quarter to a 10-0 lead and never surrendered the lead in a 64-51 win over Medway in their Tri-Valley League Small Division clash.
The Lancers held off a bigger Medway team the entire way, utilizing its transition offense to success to get behind the defense and score quickly. At half Norton led 35-24, and saw the gap close to five in the second half — the closest Medway came since the second quarter. Norton struggled at times with turnovers in the second half, but held on to improve to 11-9.
Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said he knew the size was a problem last time the Lancers played Medway (47-39 loss on Dec. 13), and wanted to emphasize the transition game more.
“They’re bigger than us, but I felt like we held our own on the rebounding numbers,” Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. “When they beat us down there earlier in the year, they out-rebounded us by 20. We struggled with their size, and I felt like we got enough transition to negate that a little bit. We scrapped for every rebound we could get.”
The Lancers were led on the floor by Marquise Pina’s 31 points, 18 coming in the second quarter. Kevin Marinilli added 15 points, Shawn Clary added 13 and Jake Ogilvie scored 11. Next is the Division 3 state tournament for Norton, which as it ranked at No. 21 — and is subject to change in the next 48 hours.
Liberatore said a break in order with four guys out from injury, but said it’s back to work once an opponent is announced. The win also adds a potential for a home game, whether it be first-round or preliminary, for the Lancers.
“Saturday we’ll practice early and find out who we’re playing when we come out of practice at noon,” Liberatore said. “Sunday morning we’ll meet them with all the film we’ve got. I think it helps us get one (at home), and we haven’t lost at home in the state tournament in awhile. It’s big.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.