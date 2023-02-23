FOXBORO — Led by Alex Penders’ game-high 30 points, the Foxboro High boys basketball team closed out its regular season with a 58-48 win at home over Melrose High on Thursday.

The Warriors battled Melrose early until Penders found another gear on offense, scoring the last 11 points for the Warriors to make it a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.

