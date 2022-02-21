MEDFIELD — The Foxboro High boys basketball team pulled away in the second half, downing Medfield High Monday night in the first round of the Warrior Classic, 58-54.
Foxboro (10-8) held a 20-15 lead through the first eight minutes, but saw Medfield (10-7) rally to even the score at halftime, 30-all.
“We got off to a good start in the first quarter, and then things evened out a little bit through the second,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “Then in the third quarter, we were able to turn up our defense an focus a little bit. I think we had out best defensive quarter of the game in the third, getting some stops and allowing us some separation.”
The Warriors shot ahead to a 47-39 lead at the end of the third quarter, and maintained the upper hand the rest of the way for the win.
“Down the stretch we were able to execute, made some key plays when we had to and held on for a good win,” Gibbs said.
Leading Foxboro’s scorers was Dylan Gordon with 22. Alex Penders added 14 points with Sam Golub scoring nine points.
“Dylan, he’s been very consistent for us in scoring,” Gibbs said on Gordon’s night. “He has the ability to get to the rim and finish inside and we definitely saw some of that tonight.”
Next up for Foxboro is the Warrior Classic Championship against Middleboro. The Warriors hit the floor at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday night against the Sachems.
Mansfield 56, Westford Academy 41
Senior Matt Hyland’s 17 points led hos Mansfield to a victory in the first round of the Mansfield Roundball Classic.
Andrew Slaney (four 3-pointers) and Chris Hill chipped in 12 points apiece for the Hornets. Mansfield (18-4) will play either Brockton or Whitman-Hanson in the tourney championship game Tuesday.
King Philip 68, Falmouth 36
Junior guard Will Laplante carried the Warriors to victory in the first round of the Crosby-Couto Memorial Tournament at Somerset-Berkley High with a game-high 24 points.
King Philip Regional (6-15) rolled to a 27-16 halftime lead and then outscored the Clippers 26-10 in the third quarter to seal the win with senior Braeden Sottile chipping in 10 points.
The Warriors will face Hanover Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the tournament final.
Avon 67, Tri-County 36
Cougars’ sophomore Keegan Walker posted 10 points to go with seven rebounds in the home loss. Tri-County (2-19, 0-8 league) faces South Shore Christian Tuesday to wrap up its season.