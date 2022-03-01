FOXBORO — A four-point halftime deficit didn’t faze the No. 24 Foxboro High boys basketball team as it rallied back against a relentless No. 41 Grafton High team Tuesday night, winning in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 basketball tournament, 63-60.
After holding control early, the Warriors saw the game swing out of their hands entering intermission. Through the first minutes out of break, neither side was able to get back-to-back baskets as both sides traded points.
The Warriors held the game tied twice in the third, with Cam Barreira sinking a three to make it 38-38 and Ryan LeClair scoring to make it 40-40. It wasn’t until the final moments of the third quarter when Foxboro saw its opportunity to breathe extra life into its home gym, with Alex Penders stealing the ball in the backcourt to beat a lone defender to close the quarter tied at 46-46.
The basket closed the quarter with Foxboro on a 6-2 run.
Penders was able to regain the lead for the Warriors in the fourth quarter, sinking a three to bring them ahead at 49-48. Dylan Gordon followed shortly after, extending Foxboro’s lead to 51-48 before Callum Donagher brought Grafton back to a one-point game.
Gordon again found the basket at the 4:44 mark, making it a three-point lead, but back-to-back triples from Donagher had Foxboro in a hole at 55-53. Sean Manning followed Donagher off a steal in Grafton’s defensive end to put Foxboro on the ropes at 57-53.
Manning’s basket was the final score until the final second, as the Warriors ran off a 10-0 run in over two minutes of action, getting a 3-point play and basket from Gordon, a triple from Ryan LeClair and game-clinching free throws from Sam Golub to send Grafton home.
A Grafton triple as time expired wasn’t enough for Grafton as the Warriors celebrated the home win.
“We don’t lose the close ones. That’s been our motto for the last month or so,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “I think it just speaks to the grit of this team. Because this group is such a high-character, close-knit group, we’ve been able to win those games. ... When we get into those situations, we don’t get rattled. It’s really rewarding to see and hopefully it’ll make us a tough out in the tournament.”
The Warriors were led in points by Penders with 21 points, with LeClair and Gordon adding 12 and 11 points, respectively. Manning led Grafton in scoring with 22 points, with Donagher adding 18.
“They made some tough shots and did what big-time players do in March,” Gibbs said on McDermott and Donagher. “They certainly made it tough for us, but when we needed to we stepped up and got big stops.”
Next up in the first round awaits No. 9 Walpole, which will host Foxboro on Friday with tip coming at 5 p.m.
First half
The Warriors had an 11-0 run that helped them win the first quarter, leading 20-15, but Grafton was able to create an 11-0 run of their own that spanned through the final basket of the first quarter to reel the Warriors in, taking the lead at 23-20.
Foxboro’s first points in the second quarter came off Penders free throws at 4:47, and despite a score from Golub to give Foxboro the lead again, Grafton was able to get back to back scores to regain the advantage and extend its lead to six at 30-34.
The Warriors were able to bring back the game to a four-point difference on a LeClair score to send the game into halftime at 32-38.
With Grafton pressing in the fullcourt on defense, Foxboro struggled as it rushed its possessions and tried to force a shot. The struggle against the defense led to Grafton pulling the Warriors back.
“I thought early on in the game we had some great possessions on offense, and then in the second quarter I think their press took us a little bit out of rhythm,” Gibbs said. “At halftime we talked about having a little more composure and settling down on offense in order to get into our stuff.”
Gibbs was critical of his team’s first-half performance, saying the defense allowed Grafton to get second and third chances from under the basket — some of which were kicked out for an open 3-point score.
“Defensively, I thought we did a poor job rebounding in the first half,” Gibbs said. “I thought a lot of the shots (Grafton) got in the first half were off of second chances and offensive rebounds.”
The Warriors had a lead as much as eight in the first half before Grafton worked its way back through the second quarter.