FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ basketball team displayed its defensive prowess in a 58-39 win over perennial Hockomock League, Davenport Division contender Canton High on Friday.
The Warriors (2-1) limited Canton to 19 points over the first 16 minutes and then held the Bulldogs’ offense to just six points in the third quarter. Foxboro held a 31-19 halftime lead before taking a 45-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kevin Gallagher drained four 3-point field goals and scored 17 points for the Warriors, while Don Rogers hit a pair of 3-pointers and totaled 16 points.
Brandon Borde contributed nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.
“It helps when the defense plays so well,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of limiting Canton to 12 trips and five points from the free throw line.
The Warriors hit nine 3-point field goals as Gallagher scored six first-quarter points to help put Foxboro in front. Gallagher then scored another six points in the fourth quarter. Rogers led the Warriors in the third quarter with seven points.
Foxboro returns to action Sunday at 5 in the Westwood Holiday Tournament, meeting Needham.
Norton 54, Ashland 36
NORTON — Colin Cochrane led the Lancers with 20 points, including 10 points in the first quarter, as the Lancers took a 20-5 lead into the second quarter of their Tri-Valley League win.
Sean McNichols added 16 points for Norton.
The Lancers turned in a strong defensive effort, with McNichols holding Ashland’s top scorer, Kevin Rufell, to just two points as Norton led 32-22 at halftime.
Mike Belcher had a team-high nine rebounds for the Lancers (3-1), who travel to Old Rochester Monday night.
Cardinal Spellman 67, Dighton-Rehoboth 50
EASTON — The Cardinals took command of their first-round game in the Val Muscato Holiday Tournament at Oliver Ames High by outscoring the Falcons 26-11 in the second quarter for a 44-24 halftime lead.
John Marcille led the Falcons with 22 points, including 16 points in the first half, while Ryan Oulette and Patrick Palazzi added nine points apiece for D-R.
The Falcons (2-2) play in Sunday’s consolation game of the tourney between the winner of Friday night’s Oliver Ames-Classical (Providence) first-round game.
