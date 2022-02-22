FOXBORO — In what Foxboro High boys basketball coach Jonathan Gibbs called “our best game of the season for sure,” the Warriors led from start to finish against overmatched Middleboro High and captured their own Warrior Classic with a dominating 83-52 decision Tuesday night.
Foxboro jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter, upped the lead to 10 at halftime, then put the game away with a 26-11 third quarter en route to the tournament title.
“I thought it was our best all-around effort of the year,” Gibbs said. “We were in control the whole way, we were very consistent with our execution on both sides of the ball, and I was glad about the way we came out of the locker room for the third quarter to get some separation.”
Tournament MVP Dylan Gordon poured in 28 points for the Warriors, while teammate Alex Penders, who was named to the all-tournament team, tallied 16 and Sam Golub added 13, 12 of which came on his four three-pointers.
The Warriors (12-8, 8-8 in the Hockomock) will host Hopkinton at 2 p.m. Thursday in a rescheduled non-league game, hoping to improve its seeding for the MIAA Div. 2 tournament.
Hanover 65, King Philip 56
The visiting Warriors hung tough, but couldn’t keep up with the Indians in the championship game of the Crosby-Couto Memorial Tournament at Somerset-Berkley High.
Trailing by seven at halftime, the Warriors rallied in the third quarter to pull within 45-42 at at halftime, but “kind of ran out of gas and couldn’t get over the hump” in the fourth quarter, according to KP coach Dave DeStefano.
Junior guard Will Laplante had 15 points for the Warriors, while seniors Braeden Sottile and Charlie Grant, playing their final scholastic game, tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively, as KP finished its season at 6-16.
Randolph 51, North Attleboro 27
The host Rocketeers ran into a buzzsaw in the 17-1 Blue Devils to drop their non-league season road contest
Randolph, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, used a 19-9 second-quarter spurt to take a six-point lead at halftime and extended the lead to 16 points after three, courtesy of a 14-4 third-quarter blitz.
Casey Poirier led the Rocketeers with eight points and Brody Rosenberg had six. Next up for North Attleboro (4-13 league, 5-14 overall) is a home tilt against Attleboro (10-6, 15-6)) on Wednesday. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.
Norton 50, Bellingham 25
After a defensive first half, the Lancers were able to pull away and secure the Tri Valley Small Championship
Norton (15-5) led 22-16 at halftime in a 16 minute run that saw both sides keeping one another in check on offense.
”The first half it was sort of a defensive struggle to say the least,” Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. “They played really good man-to-man defense. We played pretty good defense too, but it was sort of a sluggish offensive half because the defense was so good.”
Norton came out in the third quarter and crashed the offensive boardsl, allowing for second- and third-chance baskets in a 6-0 run. Bellingham scored nine points through the second half as Norton pulled away.
Leading Norton in scoring was Justin Marando with 10 points.
Dighton-Rehoboth 52, Medfield 47
Dighton-Rehoboth took home the Warrior Classic consolation win to improve to 14-6.
All-tournament selection Kyle Mello led D-R with 19 points in the win. Myles Mendoza and Ryan Oullette had 12 and eight points, respectively.