FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ basketball team has prepared itself well for postseason play, winning seven of its final eight regular-season games.
On Thursday, the Warriors’ notched their fifth straight victory against another MIAA Tournament-bound team, Bishop Feehan High, scoring a 61-52 win.
“We helped ourselves quite a bit,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of his Warriors, who gained victory No. 14 of the season and may come in as the No. 12 seed for the 19-team Division 2 South Sectional when the seedings and pairings are announced on Friday.
Senior swingman Donald Rogers totaled 14 of his 22 points during the third quarter for Foxboro, which took a 48-42 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Senior guard Brandon Borde (14 points, 10 rebounds), senior forward Ryan Hughes (12 points, five rebounds) and senior forward Will Morrison (12 points) all factored prominently for Foxboro.
The Shamrocks owned upwards of a six-point lead at 20-14 in the first half with a spurt of 11 unanswered points and held a 37-33 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
However, Foxboro laced a surge of 10 unanswered points — with Rogers and Borde both hitting 3-pointers — late in the third quarter and then strung together 12 more unanswered points, with five points from Borde and four points by Rogers, to take a 56-52 advantage with just over four minutes left in the contest.
Foxboro outscored Bishop Feehan 18-5 at the free throw line, being awarded 27 chances at the charity stripe.
“When the game was still tight, on crucial possessions they were getting extra shots,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said.
Foxboro attacked the backboard, hitting seven of 11 shots in the third quarter, scoring 13 points in the paint and shooting four-for-nine in the fourth quarter while collecting 10 points in the paint and six more at the free throw line.
Junior guard Yden Boucicaut scored 10 points in both the first and second halves to finish with 20 points for the Shamrocks (13-7), while senior Matt Achin took in 10 rebounds and Chuck Olson hit two 3-pointers to finish with seven points and six rebounds.
“We competed for a long time,” added O’Connor. “I was happy with our effort. We did a good job on Borde there for a while,” added O’Connor, “but you’re not going to hold him down forever and Rogers has had a great year. They (Foxboro) have a solid group, they play hard, they’re tough.”
Foxboro gained control of the outcome with its run of 12 straight points as Rogers finished off a fast break and Borde muscled to the basket for two points during the scoring spurt.
Bishop Feehan threw a scare into the Warriors when both Boucicaut and Mike Hutchins hit 3-pointers, closing the gap to 57-50 with just under two minutes to play.
However, twice the Shamrocks stole the ball, but twice Bishop Feehan was unable to come away with points.
“When we locked in defensively, we were able to get some stuff in transition and get stuff off of our defense,” Gibbs said. “We were a little stagnant in the half-court early. Once we were able to get out in the open court a bit and push the ball, that got us going.”
After Foxboro misfired on a one-and-one chance, Hughes fetched the offensive rebound which resulted in a one-and-one chance for Rogers with 40 seconds left, who drilled both chances.
Then Rogers was fouled again with 30 ticks left on the clock and proceeded to hit two more free throws, converting 11 of 12 chances in the game.
“We’ve played good teams, we’re battle-tested,” Gibbs said of Foxboro’s strong finish to the regular season. “There are no easy teams in Division 2.”
