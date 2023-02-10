FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team came out of the gate flying and never let up Friday night to romp past Stoughton High, 76-59.
The Warriors took a first quarter lead of 8-6, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers en route to an 11-6 advantage. A team with strong passing and ball movement around the floor, Foxboro didn’t allow Stoughton to get settled on defense at any level.
A 10-1 run through the second quarter shot Foxboro ahead 32-16, and a half-court buzzer-beating trey from Alex Penders, who finished with a game-high 28 points, gave Foxboro a 39-26 advantage entering the break.
“I thought for the most part we did a great job of moving the ball and getting shots,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “Even when we had cold shooting lulls, I thought we were still getting good looks and taking good looks. I’m proud of the execution and putting up 76 points, a sign were executing well on offense.”
Gibbs admitted a game against a team like Stoughton make him nervous ahead of tip off. The Black Knights proved to be someone to worry about, keeping the difference around 10 through the early stages of the second half before making a move in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Senior presences on the floor in Penders, Golub, Ryan LeClair and Andrew Finn was the difference — and made it a little more special with it being Senior night.
“Stoughton made a comeback, and that’s what happens in the Hockomock League,” Gibbs said. “They play the full 32 minutes. We executed well and got some baskets. The way we were able to execute and play with composure down the stretch is a testament to the four seniors. They’ve played a lot of games together over the years.They’ve been in these battles a lot. They know what it takes and I feel it’s very symbolic that a veteran team closed it out.”
An 11-2 burst by Stoughton to open the fourth quarter brought the game to 58-56, but Foxboro never allowed the visitors to pull even. A 3-pointer by LeClair at 3:37 and another trey from Sam Golub, who had 13 points, just 36 seconds later gave Foxboro its cushion again. Golub and Penders followed up with converted free throws, and in a span of minutes, the Warriors regained a double-digit lead at 68-56.
Foxboro, at 10-8, is in control of locking into the postseason and is currently standing at No. 14 in the MIAA Division 2 rankings. The Warriors host Canton on Tuesday. “Obviously you want to be in the postseason and it’s a great experience for the kids,” Gibbs said. “I think this team has the potential to make a real serious run. You see Mansfield (Div. 2 No. 2) and Sharon (Div. 2 No. 3), and we’ve played single digits with them. I think this team is capable of beating anybody in Division 2 when we play to our potential.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.