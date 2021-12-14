EASTON — Sophomore Neo Franco and senior Colin Morais delivered key plays in the final minute as the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team left Oliver Ames High with a thrilling 49-44 victory over Oliver Ames Tuesday in the Hockomock League season opener.
Franco broke a 42-all tie by converting an offensive rebound. Then Morais knocked down two free throws with 30 seconds left to give AHS a four-point edge. Evan Houle hit two more free throws in the waning seconds.
“Our defensive intensity was really good,” AHS coach Mark Houle said.
The Bombardiers limited Oliver Ames to seven first quarter and nine fourth quarter points as Attleboro held a 24-22 lead at the half and took a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Trevor White finished with 12 points for AHS. Alvin Harrison added 11 points and Morais eight for the Bombardiers, who had two 3-pointers and hit 15 free throws.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well, but we did enough.” Houle said. AHS visits Franklin Friday.
Bishop Feehan 55, Cardinal Spellman 52
ATTLEBORO — Rob Pombriant scored 14 points, while Craig Scharland took in 12 rebounds as the Shamrocks won their season opener in Catholic Central League play.
The Shamrocks were tied at 27-all at the half, but took a 43-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. Bishop Feehan cashed in on 11 of 17 free throw chances, including six of 10 in the fourth quarter.
Jon Mignacca (eight points) hit a free throw with seconds left to give the Shamrocks a three-point lead before Cardinal Spellman misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Shamrocks had a 10-point fourth quarter lead wilt to one possession. Pombriant had two 3-pointers and Scharland three steals to seal the win.
Jack Chabot had eight points for Bishop Feehan, which visits Bishop Stang Friday.
Norton 71, Millis 59
MILLIS — Senior swingman Justin Marando scored 15 of his 28 points during a 33-point fourth quarter surge as the Lancers erased deficits to win the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton (2-0) trailed 31-25 at the halftime and 43-38 entering the fourth quarter. Marando hit two 3-pointers during the fourth quarter, while John Inozil scored 12 of his 15 points over the final eight minutes.
Marquise Pina added 12 points for Norton. Matt Kirrane solidified the offense and rebounding in the fourth quarter. Norton entertains Bellingham Friday.
