WRENTHAM — Neo Franco’s 38-point performance was the difference for the Attleboro High boys basketball team as the Bombardiers outlasted King Philip Regional High in overtime, 69-66, Tuesday night.

Attleboro improved to 10-7 overall, and 7-6 in the Hockomock League, by hitting every shot it needed to hang on for the win. Franco’s corner 3-pointer with 49.1 seconds to go put Attleboro ahead 66-65, marking the final lead change of the night.

