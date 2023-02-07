WRENTHAM — Neo Franco’s 38-point performance was the difference for the Attleboro High boys basketball team as the Bombardiers outlasted King Philip Regional High in overtime, 69-66, Tuesday night.
Attleboro improved to 10-7 overall, and 7-6 in the Hockomock League, by hitting every shot it needed to hang on for the win. Franco’s corner 3-pointer with 49.1 seconds to go put Attleboro ahead 66-65, marking the final lead change of the night.
“Neo’s had some explosive games for us on offense,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said of his senior guard. “Tonight, you could just see he was feeling it. He was driving the basket and was hitting mid-range and threes. He didn’t want to be denied. He really led us in a lot of different ways, but offensively, he’s truly special.”
Both sides battled early on, with King Philip pulling ahead 15-8 early in the second quarter. The Bombardiers then went on an 11-0 run following an early 3-pointer from KP’s Grant Kinney, making it a 19-15 lead for the Bombardiers with 3:59 to go before halftime.
King Philip snapped the run at 3:12, and hit two 3-pointers to take the lead. With a foul from beyond the arc, the Warriors were allowed three free-throws with 14.3 left in the half. Jack Assini hit all three, giving King Philip a 26-25 lead at the break.
The scoring from beyond the arc opened up in the third quarter with both sides combining for eight 3-pointers. Four treys allowed Attleboro to take a 42-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We’re not selfish and have kids that want to make the right plays,” Houle said. “Sometimes we pass up some good shots, but tonight we challenged them to be ready and if you’re open, shoot it. We’ve got guys that can hit shots. It wasn’t necessarily what the defense was giving us.”
With KP’s Will Laplante facing foul trouble, the Warriors played part of the fourth quarter, and all of overtime, without him as he picked up his fourth foul less than a minute into the final frame, and his fifth, a few minutes later.
KP head coach Dave Destefano said there are a few areas on defense where his team can improve, and will need to improve if it wants to find itself in the mix for a postseason spot.
“I think the offense wasn’t necessarily the problem, I think our defense was the issue in that regard,” Destefano said. “Especially in the last couple of minutes and then in overtime. For us to allow players we know are very good to have open three’s, or not contest, that’s on us. We need to match the toughness and physicality, and right now, we’re not doing that.”
Attleboro built a 52-47 lead in the fourth quarter, but the resilient Warriors battled back without their senior leader on the floor. Following a missed free throw from AHS’ Connor Houle,the Warriors went down and hit a floater in the lane off the hand of Kinney to tie the game at 59-all with seven seconds left in regulation, sending it to overtime.
In OT, both sides traded baskets until Franco’s 3-pointer and a free throw gave Attleboro more momentum. A game-winning 3-point attempt from the wing by Assini hit the rim, but didn’t fall as time expired.
Leading KP in scoring was Laplante with 17 points. Tommy Martorano added 15 and Kinney scored 12.
