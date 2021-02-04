FRANKLIN — The Franklin High boys’ basketball team hangs its hat on defense and did so again Thursday in taking a 60-44 Hockomock League win over Attleboro High.
The Panthers (5-5) limited the Bombardiers to 20 points over the first 16 minutes and to four points in the third quarter.
“We had gotten about six straight defensive stops too at the start of the second half, but we couldn’t do anything offensively,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said.
Senior captain Justin Daniels and sophomore Trevor White each scored nine points for Attleboro (7-3), which faced a 31-20 halftime deficit.
Declan Walmsley paced the Panthers with 13 points, hitting three of Franklin’s 3-pointers, and teammate Alex Newman had eight first quarter points.
The Bombardiers faced a 51-24 deficit after three quarters. AHS hosts unbeaten Taunton Wednesday.
Mansfield 74, Milford 36
MILFORD — Senior guard Matt Boen scored 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as the 9-0 Hornets rolled to the Hockomock League victory.
Boen scored eight of the Hornets’ 20 second quarter points as Mansfield gained a 30-16 lead at the half.
Mansfield was held to 10 first quarter points while committing 13 turnovers in the first half turnovers. The Hornets had five turnovers in the second half.
Chris Hill added 15 points and Brendan Foley 10 (six in the second quarter) for the Hornets, who converted eight of 21 3-point shots.
Mansfield will host Milford Friday.
Foxboro 46, Canton 39
FOXBORO — The Warriors took away the 3-point line from Canton, limiting the Bulldogs to four treys en route to their first Hockomock League win.
Dylan Gordon scored seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for Foxboro (1-6), which was deadlocked at 29 points apiece with Canton after three quarters. The Bulldogs held an 18-17 lead at the half.
In the fourth quarter for Foxboro, Sean O’Leary scored four points as did Ryan LeClair, who knocked down a key 3-pointer with a minute left.
LeClair finished with seven points, while Sam Golub hit two 3-pointers.
Foxboro visits Canton Wednesday.
Taunton 84, King Philip 55
TAUNTON — The unbeaten Tigers hit on 36 shots from the floor, seven of them 3-pointers in turning back the Warriors.
Taunton (5-0) held a 40-28 halftime lead. Sophomore guard Will LaPlante paced KP with 20 points, while Jake Silveria added 12.
The Warriors host Taunton Sunday at 1 p.m.
