FOXBORO — If Foxboro High’s Dylan Gordon comes up short in his bid for Hockomock League’s boys basketball MVP, he certainly will hold that title for the Warriors.
The Warriors’ senior swingman poured in 36 points to power Foxboro to a 72-60 win over King Philp Regional High in their Hockomock League clash Sunday.
Foxboro came out gunning to take a 43-27 lead by the half, benefiting from going 12-for-16 at the foul line.
“They were pretty much in control the whole way,” KP coach Dave DeStefano said. “They had too many shots and too many trips to the free-throw line for my liking.”
While King Philip (4-11, 2-9 league) held Foxboro (6-6, 5-6) to only one foul shot in the second half, KP could not get back into the game despite 22 points from Will Laplante. Tommy Martorano added 11 points for Foxboro and Braeden Sottrele 10.
“I thought it was one of our more efficient games offensively,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We had high-quality shots, our ball movement was really good, our execution was also good. We’re really happy with the improvement that we’ve been seeing over the last few weeks.”
King Philip is at Mansfield Tuesday while Foxboro will be at North Attleboro.
Sharon 63, North Attleboro 55
A slow start against Sharon High dug the North Attleboro High boys basketball team (2-11) in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of on Sunday. The Rocketeers trailed 12-2 in the early going.
Senior Casey Poirier finished as the leading scorer for the Rocketeers with 22 points, 13 of them coming in the second half. Junior Givaney Carney also chipped in 12 points in the losing effort. Meanwhile, junior Matt Baur paced the Eagles with 14 points.
Poor free-throw shooting plagued the Rocketeers as they shot just 11-for-21 from the charity stripe.
The Rocketeers will travel to play Foxboro High on Tuesday.
Franklin 55, Attleboro 49
The Attleboro High boys basketball team came up just short in a nail-biter loss to Franklin High Sunday, falling to 11-4 on the season.
Sophomore Henry DiGiorgio torched the Bombardiers for 18 points in the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers. Two of his threes came off of Attleboro turnovers.
Senior Colin Morais spearheaded the Bombardiers, finishing with 14 points, while Evan Houle added 11 and Joe Francois-Annevil ten.
The Bombardiers will visit Milford on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 68, Bishop Connolly 47
Ryan Ouellette scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and Myles Mendoza chipped in 16 points, including five made three-pointers, as the Falcons pulled away from Bishop Connolly in a non-league game in Mattapoisett Sunday.
D-R improved to 9-5 overall and will visit Wareham on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, D-R fell to Old Rochester Regional, 66-54, in a tight South Coast Conference clash. The score was tied at 29-all at the half and Old Rochester clung to a 46-42 lead after three quarters before outscoring the Falcons down the stretch.
D-R had three scorers in double figures, with Ryan Ouellette (13), Myles Mendoza (12) and Kyle Mello (10).
Taunton 75, King Philip 53
Will Laplante scored 22 points for the Warriors, but Trent Santos’ 34 points kept the Tigers undefeated in Hockomock League play Saturday night in Wrentham.
King Philip (4-10. 2-9 league) got off to a hot start with 34 points, including seven 3-points in the first half to only trail 38-34 at the break, but cooled off in the second half as Taunton took a 55-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Braeden Sottille added seven point and rebounds for King Philip, which visits Mansfield Tuesday night.
Bishop Feehan 72, Cathedral 61
Cooper Snead poured in a career-high 33 points, including 23 in the second half, as the Shamrocks rallied to take the Catholic Central League win Saturday.
Bishop Feehan (4-11) trailed 29-24 at the half, but outscored Cathedral 24-15 in the third quarter to take a 48-44 lead into the final eight minutes. Feehan hit five 3-pointers in their third-quarter surge, with three by Snead and two by Jonathan Mignacca.
The Shamrocks closed out the win with 24 points in the fourth quarter, where Snead’ tallied 14. Jack Chabot added 15 points and eight rebounds in the win and Mignacca had nine points, while Case Mankins chipped in six points and six rebounds. Feehan hits the road Monday to play O’Bryant.
Mansfield 59, Natick 44
The Hornets rebounded from a first-half deficit and ratcheted up the defense in the second half to pull away from Natick in the non-league game Sunday night in Mansfield.
Trailing 22-19 at the end of the first half, Mansfield outscored the visitors 15-6 in the third and 25-10 in the fourth, effectively shutting down the Redhawks’ best player in the second half to coast to victory, “exerting a more (defensive) effort,” according to Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan.
Chris Hill had 21 points and six rebounds while Andrew Slaney added 12 points, Matt Hyland scored 11, and Anthony Sacchetti had 10.
Mansfield (13-3 overall) hosts King Philip Tuesday as the Hornets look to improve upon their 10-1 Hockomock League record.