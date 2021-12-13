MANSFIELD — It’s no surprise that the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team looks to contend for the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division championship and make an extended run in the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.
It’s a tradition, along with the standards for success set by each preceding Hornet quintet. And so the 2021-22 edition of Hornet roundball will be no different.
The Hornets are blessed with length and physical presences in the frontcourt and a bevy of athleticism in the backcourt.
It just may be that the Hornets will be better than their 16-1 predecessors from a season ago. That’s a lot for coach Mike Vaughan to ask, but everyone in the Hockomock League and on the Hornets’ non-league schedule know what to expect — pressure man-to-man defense and an almost un-matchable inside-outside offense.
The frontcourt will feature 6-foot-6 juniors Chris Hill and J.T. Veiking, 6-foot-3 senior captain Anthony Sacchetti and 6-foot-3 sophomores, Ed McCoy and Trevor Foley. There is also the backcourt with 6-foot-2 senior captain Matt Hyland, 6-foot senior captain Jack Lasbury-Casey, 5-foot-10 senior captain Andrew Slaney, 6-foot-2 junior Caden Colby and 6-foot-1 junior Dante James.
Hyland is a multi-talented, versatile athlete, while Lasbury-Casey and Slaney have shooting touches. Mansfield can take the ball to the basket for points or score from the perimeter.
Hill is the most experienced of the front-court players, a three-year varsity veteran. Foley is a gazelle of an athlete and Veiking is a good-shooting, stretch-4 forward.
“We’re a different team when he’s on the floor,” Vaughan said of Sacchetti, who came on late last season and “had a good preseason and will fit into a nice role,” of his contributions with and without the ball in his hands.
“We’re long and we can do with different lineups,” Vaughan said of his combinations and matchup nightmares for opponents. “We can put some talent on the floor.”
The Hornets scrimmaged Bishop Feehan and Vaughan came away impressed with the transition game, the post play, the perimeter shooting.
“This is a fun team to work with,” Vaughan emphasized. “They’re a quiet team – they’re workers, they get after it, I’ve yet to have a spat about their effort or concentration,” he said of the Hornets’ work habits.
“Guys make a commitment to the program, the football and soccer guys that came out and that I was worried about where they would be at (physically) – they’re ahead of where we’re at.
“Guys find the time to touch a basketball over the summer or during the fall season. It’s important to them, it matters. Tey want to be a part of the tradition.”
Attleboro
The Bombardiers are a bit better basketball team with every day that passes.
“I have been very impressed with our work ethic and how our players have set high standards in practice every day,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the intensity of the practice sessions and performances during scrimmages with Bridgewater-Raynham and Xaverian.
The Bombardiers return seven veterans, led by a steady 5-foot-10 senior guard in Evan Houle (10 ppg) and an explosive 6-foot-5 junior forward Trevor White (10 ppg), a good outside-inside presence.
Houle has paired them with the rebounding and defensive prowess of 6-foot-2 senior Alvin Harrison (six ppg), the inside presence of 6-foot-1 senior Jake Struminski and 6-foot-2 senior Chris Dame to be a physical front court.
The Bombardiers have good athleticism too in the frontcourt with six-foot senior Hayden Hagarty and six-foot senior Joe Francois-Anvil (five ppg).
“Our guard play has shown to have good quickness and our bigs have been battling in the paint daily for some very competitive practices,” Houle said.
Junior Mike Beverly, at 5-foot-10, 6-foot sophomore guard Neo Franco and 5-foot-11 senior Cumberland transfer Colin Morais lend depth, versatility and backcourt scoring potential.
“Those guys will provide additional defensive intensity, quality depth and scoring punch,” Houle said, also citing the early-season work of 5-foot-11 senior Nathan Hunter-Evans and 5-foot-11 junior Jaiden Outland.
“We must be prepared and be ready to compete at a high level in every game, there are no nights off in the Hockomock League,” Houle said of the rigors of starting the season on the road at Oliver Ames and Franklin.
Foxboro
All five starters return for coach Jon Gibbs, with the Warriors coming off of an experience-gathering 2-9 abbreviated season.
“We have good size, good length and we’re hoping to be balanced with our scoring,” Gibbs said.
The Warriors return their rudder in junior point guard Ryan LeClair, a prime-time post player in 6-foot-4 junior Alex Penders (13.9 ppg) and one of the best athletes in the Hockomock League, senior guard and leading scorer Dylan Gordon (16 ppg).
“We have rotation guys back, there’s a lot of experience so because of that there’s a lot of good chemistry,” Gibbs said. “We have some size, which can provide some points, rebound and protect the rim.”
Also in the Warrior backcourt will be returning junior off-guard Sam Golub, two senior veterans in Cam Barrera and Shane Philbin and a fleet of very promising young players in sophomores Ryan Cotter and Ian Foley along with freshmen Nolan Gordon and Ryan Kelley.
Gordon and Penders will attract defensive attention, while Gibbs has the luxury of having 6-foot-2 incumbent junior forward Sean O’Leary, a physical presence. There is the luxury too of having 6-foot-3 juniors Terry Murray and Andrew Finn..
“We’ve had some good stretches and some tough stretches,” Gibbs said of scrimmages against Milton and Medway. “That gave us an idea of where we’re at, to get a better assessment. We have a lot of different guys who are capable of scoring on any given night.
“They work well together, they’re in sync, they complement each other. Our guards (LeClair, Golub) both started last year and have made strides. Gordon and Penders are all-stars, Dylan is a great athlete and Dylan can get to the basket. They’re kind of matchup nightmares. We’re way ahead of where we were at this time last year.”
King Philip
Dave DeStefano returns as Warrior coach after a one-year hiatus and is grooming is group to be highly competitive in the Hockomock League.
“This is a very athletic group, we’ll be in a lot of games,” said DeStafano.
Six-foot senior Charlie Grant and Will LaPlante, a 6-foot-1 junior, are the mainstays of the backcourt, paired with 5-foot-11 senior Sean Sullivan and 5-foot-9 senior Matt Sullivan.
Senior Dan Clancy at 6-foot-2 and senior Braeden Sottile at 6-foot-3 provide size and length up front with 6-foot-4 senior Will Martarano, 6-foot-1 junior Tom Martarano and six-foot junior Grant Kinney.
“We can become a good team,” DeStefano said, looking for more consistency at both ends of the floor from the holdovers of last season’s 0-9 team. “We’re hoping that we can play good defense and rebound. Offensively, we’ll have to score by committee,”
DeStefano will look to Clancy (12 ppg) and LaPlante to be regulars with numbers in the scorebook.
“LaPlante is our best shooter, then Kinney and Sottile can shoot it too,” he said. “We’re aggressive. If we do that on the boards and at the defensive end we’ll be in a lot of games, but we have to do that at the offensive end as well.”
The Warriors scrimmaged Dedham.
“We’re still trying to hit our groove,” DeStefano said. “We’re still in the beginning of the season stage.”
North Attleboro
Coach Sean Mulkerrin is led to believe that the building blocks from an 11-3 team from last season will help the Rocketeers funnel that forward to this season.
“We have a nice corps,” Mulkerrins said.
He has confidence in his returning backcourt of senior captains Brody Rosenberg and Casey Poirier, both 5-foot-11, the No. 2 and 3 scorers behind George Ladd last season. Also in the backcourt mix are six-foot junior Derek Maceda, 6-foot-1 junior Givany Carney, 6-foot-2 junior Connor Murphy and 5-foot-10 sophomore Chris Hanewich.
Up front, 6-foot-3 senior Nate Bennett, 6-foot-2 junior Jack Munley and 6-foot-1 senior Gavin Wells all bring athleticism and varsity experience to the floor. Six-foot junior Julian House is also in the mix.
“We’re not blessed with a ton of size,” Mulkerrins, looking at defensive intensity to translate into some points. “Rosenberg and Poirier will be our primary guys for points. Can our depth mature quickly enough? We’re a little green, but that’s commonplace.
“Given our size, we’ll be able to play with a bit more pace and be more perimeter-oriented,” Mulkerrins added. “We have to share the ball and play inside-out. The question for us is can we settle into new roles, the juniors and sophomores who are returning.
“Can we form a cohesive unit? The sum of our collective parts?”
