FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped in its season finale on Thursday, falling to Hopkinton High, 53-45.
The Warriors trailed 16-6 after the first quarter, but rallied to bring the game to 25-24 entering the break. Struggles in rebounding and preventing transition scores swung the game away from the Warriors, who adjusted and cleaned up mistakes before halftime.
“The first quarter, we didn’t rebound well enough and we gave up too many points in transition,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “We cleaned it up in the second quarter and were able to get back into the game.”
The Warriors trailed going into the fourth quarter, 39-37, but were unable to finish at the basket to complete and pull out a win.
“In the second half, we had some good looks we just couldn’t make,” Gibbs said. “I thought we got the ball in some good spots to the right people, unfortunately we just had a cold shooting day, especially in the second half. (Hopkington) hit some timely shots.”
Dylan Gordon led Foxboro with 20 points while Alex Penders had 14 points.
The Warriors (11-9) await this weekend’s postseason seedings.