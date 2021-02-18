MANSFIELD — It was an NBA-like conclusion of the campaign for the defending MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champion Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
The Hornets played four games within a five-day span, winning their third of the gauntlet Thursday with an 81-62 verdict over Brookline High at James Albertini Gymnasium.
Senior guard Matt Boen flourished in his final home game and final outing as a Hornet by producing a triple double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Boen hit four of the Hornets’ seven 3-pointers and concluded his career with 1,047 points — taking over the No. 3 spot on the boys’ all-time scoring list, and fifth overall among Mansfield scoring leaders.
During their recent run, the Hornets avenged their lone loss of the season with a 15-point win over once-beaten Taunton, then turned the tables on once-beaten Lowell Catholic, taking a 17-point victory over the North Sectional power.
And on Thursday, the Hornets checked off victory No. 15 against previously once-beaten Brookline.
Boen continued the family tradition of a Hockomock League championship banners, with the Hornets taking the Kelley-Rex Division title in all four of his seasons. His brothers Mike (2013-15) and Max (2015-17) each coveted three championships.
“I don’t think it was that much of a grind,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of the back-to-back game action. “If anything, there was a lot of energy. The kids realized that this was the end of the season. That kept them motivated.”
The Hornets produced 20 first quarter points and added 21 more in the second quarter for an 18-point lead at the break. Matt Hyland scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter to fuel the Hornets while Boen scored 12 of his points by halftime.
Brian See added 13 points and Brendan Foley 10.
The Hornets withstood a barrage of Brookine 3-pointers, the visitors hitting five of their 11 overall during the third quarter.
“I have to be happy in that we got to play as many games (16) as we did,” Vaughan said. “The kids showed a lot of character. The commitment that the guys make year in and year out. We never rebuild, we just keep reloading with new guys and new faces.”
Taunton 76, Attleboro 57
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers placed themselves in position to topple the once-beaten Tigers for the second game in a row, but Taunton nailed 42 second half points to win again.
“That might have been the best first quarter that we’ve played this season,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers taking a 20-9 lead with Justin Daniels (seven points) and Evan Houle (six) leading the way.
“We battled, we played as well as we could have played for three quarters,” Houle added of Taunton taking a 55-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Daniels, a senior guard and captain, finished with a Bombardier-high 19 points while Houle had nine. Junior Alvin Harrison and sophomore Trevor White each scored eight points.
The Bombardiers limited Tiger senior center Tyler Stewart to 10 points, but Taunton hit on 10 3-point field goals. Guards Tritan Herry (20 points, 12 in the first half) and Trent Santos (18 points) led Taunton (8-1), while Faisal Mass added 12 points.
Taunton, which held a 34-32 halftime lead, scored on 21 of 26 possessions.
Attleboro (10-5) returns home Sunday for a 1:30 p.m. matinee against North Attleboro.
