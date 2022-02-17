MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ basketball team is preparing for another high-caliber Hockomock League showdown when it meets Attleboro High on the court one final time during the regular season on Friday night.
“They are always very competitive,” Hornets coach Mike Vaughan said of the Bombardiers. “Coach (Mark) Houle always does a good job of having his guys ready. They’ve got talented players. They’ll be creative and taking some stuff away, and the guys will be pumped up and ready to play.”
When the Bombardiers (14-5, 10-5 Hockomock) and the Hornets (16-4, 13-2 Hockomock) last tipped off in January, the Hornets took the Kelley-Rex division clash, 69-50.
Going into Friday’s battle against Attleboro, Vaughan said he is looking for his squad to perform with consistency at both ends of the court. Having allowed the lowest points per game in the Hockomock League, this season (47.8), the Hornets are also looking to continue to play strong defense against the Bombardiers.
“We’ve had moments of pretty high-level defensive efforts, and so I would expect — or would like — for that to continue,” Vaughan said.
The two teams tip off Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield High.