MANSFIELD — Unless the Mansfield High boys basketball team is in a rut with its processing of passes or with the selection of its shots, the variables for overcoming the Hornets are few for foes.
The Hornets committed just three first-half turnovers while knocking down five 3-point field goals to go with assists on 11 of their 17 shots from the floor that fell through the twine.
It all added up to the fourth win of the young season for the unbeaten Hornets in their home opener Tuesday at James Albertini Gymnasium, a 71-44 conquest of Bedford High in a non-league contest.
“We have enough basketball players on the floor that we can do a good job of taking care of the ball,” Mansfield High coach Michael Vaughan said.
Nine players contributed points as the Hornets’ big and battle-tested front court of seniors J.T. Veiking at 6-foot-7 and Chris Hill, at 6-foot-5, proved to be matchup nightmares for the Buccaneers — inside or outside.
Veiking put up 13 second quarter points, hitting for three of his four trifectas in the contest during the quarter en route to a 20-point, six-rebound, two-assist performance.
Hill accounted for nine first quarter points, helping the Hornets hit eight of 14 field goal attempts, and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Mansfield junior swingman Ed McCoy added 12 points and junior swingman Trevor Foley totaled nine points, four rebounds and two assists.
“We’re still trying to find the right combinations of players, who’s a bit better on offense, who can play defense — we’re stilling to figuring out some ID’s,” Vaughan said. “We did a good job of taking care of the ball and finding the open man.”
The Hornets have yet to surrender more than 50 points in their first four wins.
Mansfield’s man-to-man defensive pressure resulted in the Buccaneers (3-3) shooting 6-for-16 from the floor in the first quarter, 3-for-11 during the second quarter and only once did they score two consecutive baskets.
Bedford totaled nine first half turnovers with the Hornets scoring six first quarter points off of a half-dozen turnovers to take a 20-13 lead after eight minutes.
“They’re bigger than us at every position — and they’re strong,” Bedford coach Anthony Hall said of the Hornets. “They move the ball so well.”
The Hornets scored the first nine points of the second quarter, with Veiking converting an offensive rebound, scoring in low and then hitting a 3-pointer off of a Foley feed. Foley finished off the flurry with a fast break bucket off of a Veiking pass.
Mansfield then reeled off 12 straight points to gain a 41-15 lead with just under three minutes left before halftime. In that surge, Veiking hit two trifectas. Ed McCoy drove to the basket to finish off a Caden Colby pass, Hill drove to the basket to finish off a Colby pass and Mike Creedon traveled the same route for two more points as the Hornets gained a 43-20 lead by intermission.
The Hornets delivered a momentum-swinging run of nine straight points in the first quarter, erasing a 6-2 deficit. Foley and Hill drilled 3-pointers off of passes from each other, then Hill converted a steal. Ed McCoy converted a three-point play and then went back door to finish off a Hill pass for a 16-8 margin.
The Hornets were outscored 14-12 during the third quarter and limited to two field goals for the first six minutes, but Bedford still faced a 55-34 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Ed McCoy then drove to the basket for two points, fed Veiking in low for two more points and converted a Mike Creedon steal into a three-point play.
“We think that we can have some success this season, but we still have areas that we can get better at,” Vaughan said.
Mansfield returns to action at home Saturday for a 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve matinee against Bridgewater-Raynham.