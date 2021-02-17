MANSFIELD — Even though his Lowell Catholic High boys’ basketball team had won 10 of its 11 outings this season, Crusaders coach Mike Isola had long ago identified the Mansfield High Hornets as one of the premier programs in the state.
“There’s a reason why they are one of the best year after year,” Isola said after the Hornets took a 74-57 victory over the Crusaders in a non-league game Wednesday at the James Albertini Gym.
“The way that they move the ball — it’s not just one kid, they all look to make the extra pass,” Isola said.
The Hornets broke open a well-contested 36-30 game at the half by scoring 16 straight points over a five-minute span late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Matt Boen (20 points with four 3-pointers, six rebounds, seven assists), junior guard Matt Hyland (17 points with two 3-pointers, seven rebounds) and senior swingman Brendan Foley (12 points) guided the Hornets (14-1).
“It was kind of like a tournament game, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for them which is a lot like the playoffs,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of the Crusaders. “Our pace was good.”
The Hornets reeled off 10 straight points with Jack Colby scoring inside off of a Chris Hill feed, Foley hitting a 3-pointer, then Hyland converting an offensive rebound and drilling a 3-pointer off of a Boen feed to build a 46-33 lead three minutes into the second half.
The Hornets scored the final nine points of the third quarter knocking down a 3-pointer off of a Boen pass, Foley scoring on a fastbreak feed from Boen, then the latter hitting two three throws and scoring in low off of a Hyland pass as the Hornets built a 57-42 lead after three quarters.
The Hornets continued that surge by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter – Hill scoring in low from Hyland, Boen tapping in an offensive rebound and Hyland hitting a 3-pointer off of yet another Boen pass.
Five points from Hyland and two 3-pointers by Boen gave Mansfield an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. Boen scored eight second quarter points, hitting two 3-pointers and the Hornets limited Lowell Catholic to one field goal for the first six minutes of the session. Mansfield needed that to offset an 11-point show by Crusader senior guard Isaiah Taylor (22 points) in that quarter.
“We got a lot of contributions, we knew that we’d be able to go on a run at some point,” Vaughan said. The Hornets have another non-league game Thursday at home, at 3:30 p.m. against Brookline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.