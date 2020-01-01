MANSFIELD _ In winning four of its first five contests, the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team has prevailed by an average margin of 24.5 points.
But not even Hornet coach Mike Vaughan could foresee the 65-24 shellacking Mansfield High placed on Bridgewater-Raynham at home on Tuesday.
“We kind of deflated them,” Vaughan said of a 16-0 spurt by the Hornets to close out the first half as Mansfield held a 34-16 halftime lead.
Mansfield limited the Trojans to two second quarter points after B-R had a late one-point lead in the first quarter.
After polishing off notable non-league rival Boston College High by 23 points and Attleboro by nine points, the Hornets (4-1) visit unbeaten Franklin (6-0) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“They’re not as deep as they were (last season), but they’re solid,” Vaughan said of the Panthers.
In routing B-R, Matt Boen paced the Hornets with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Hill (12 points) and Sam Stevens (11 points, six rebounds) also factored into the balanced production.
Mansfield shot just 6-for-19 from 3-point range, but were never really challenged by the Trojans. “We were efficient on our end,” Vaughan said of the Hornets out-scoring B-R 19-2 in the second quarter, creating an overall run of 20 unanswered points.
Mansfield held a 15-14 lead after eight minutes and then limited the Trojans to 10 points over the final 24 minutes.
“It was kind of a weird game,” Vaughan said. “We’ll take the win and move on to Franklin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.