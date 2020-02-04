MANSFIELD — Struggling to score from the floor against the pressure defense presented by the Panthers of Franklin High for the initial 13 minutes of the clash of Hockomock League titans Tuesday at the James Albertini Gymnasium, the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team kept itself alive with detail to its defensive duties.
The result for the Hornets was limiting Franklin High to merely two field goals and five points in the second quarter, rendering the Panthers scoreless over the final four minutes of the first half.
Then the Hornets yielded merely one field goal and six points to the Panthers over the initial six minutes of the second half.
“After we played them the last time, they just bombed threes and everything they shot went in, our focus was throw them off the 3-point line and don’t let them go by us for uncontested layups,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said after the Hornets pocketed a 56-48 victory.
“Just make them find a way to make plays, we did a really good job of doing that.”
The Hornets (16-2, 12-1) are involved in a jam atop the Kelley-Rex Division in the Hockomock League with Franklin (13-3, 10-3) and Attleboro High (13-3, 11-2).
The Hornets are now on a 12-game win streak (winning eight of those by margins of 10 points or more) since falling 63-45 at Franklin earlier in the season.
The Hornets reeled off the final 10 points of the first half, with junior guard Matt Boen launching a 3-point shot from the mid-court stripe as the buzzer sounded to create a 25-20 advantage for Mansfield.
Then the Hornets created four big-time plays to build a 14-point (40-26) lead in the third quarter.
Boen scored off of a steal for a 30-23 lead at the three-minute mark. Junior guard Brendan Foley drained a 3-pointer from the left side off of a T.J. Guy pass and Boen then turned a twisting squeezer of a lay-in into a three-point play and a 36-25 lead with 4:28 left in the session.
Senior guard Andrew Rooney made a steal and finished off the theft for two more points and Mansfield had its largest lead of the game.
“Their big bodies, we don’t have that type of guy to match up with them,” Franklin coach C.J. Neely said of Guy (13 points, eight rebounds) imposing his will. “A couple of plays here or there — we weren’t going to give up, roll over and get blown out.”
And as fate would have it for Franklin, junior swingman Declan Walmsley (the son of Wheaton College basketball coach Brian Walmsley) scored 15 of his 17 points during the second half, knocking down a trio of 3-point shots to rally Franklin to within three points (51-48) of Mansfield with two minutes left.
However, the Panthers, who hit just two shots from the floor over the final minutes of the game, then misfired on a pair of field-goal tries. And at the other end, Boen hit both ends of a 1-and-1 chance with 1:03 to go to create a five-point lead and Sam Stevens (17 points, eight rebounds) added three more charity tosses over the final 29 seconds.
The Hornets are the No. 1-ranked team on offense (68 points per game), while the Panthers are the No. 1 ranked team on defense (51 points per game) in the Hockomock League.
“We settled in did a really good job of minimizing their opportunities,” Vaughan added of the Hornets’ defensive posture. “We didn’t allow them to get any rhythm; everything was contested and difficult.”
Franklin shot just 2-for-12 from the floor in the second quarter, while Mansfield did not take its first lead in the game until Guy scored in the lane for a 22-20 lead with 64 ticks left on the clock. The Hornets hit a trio of 3-point shots, two by Boen to gain well-being on offense.
The Hornets shot 6-for-11 from the floor in the third quarter, and then continued to muscle their way to the basket at the outset of the fourth quarter, as Stevens scored on a Guy pass off of a Rooney steal; Cincere Gill scored on a layup off of a Stevens pass; and Guy powered his way into the paint off of a Boen pass for two more points, a 47-34 Mansfield lead with just under six minutes left.
“Someone says we’re not a post team, we’ll just pull out this film,” Vaughan added. “Franklin is so good defensively, you have to do something to try to break them down. Having the ball, throwing it in was a different look at the offensive end, just pound the ball in the post and play out of it.”
Mansfield remains at the James Albertini Gym on Friday to host Oliver Ames.
