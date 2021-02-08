MANSFIELD — Scoring points on their first four possessions of the game, the unbeaten Mansfield High boys’ basketball team set itself off on a proper tone en route to a 58-38 conquest of Plymouth North Monday in a non-league game.
The Shamrocks were so in tune at both ends of the floor that they scored 20 first-quarter points on 8-for-10 shooting from the floor, collecting five assists on those field goals, while limiting Plymouth South to merely two second-quarter points on 1-for-11 shooting.
Senior guard Michael Boen delivered 25 points for the Hornets (11-0), who held a 30-11 lead at intermission and never allowed the Eagles to reduce the gap to fewer than 16 points during the second half.
“Our pace was good, we just weren’t capitalizing, putting the ball in,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan of leaving some good looks at the baskets unfulfilled.
Plymouth North (6-5) employed any number of defenses and half-court traps in an attempt to slow the Hornets down. “They were doing things, the different looks, and we did a good-enough job,” Vaughan said of the Hornets’ patience.
The Hornets were exemplary in their movement of the ball in the first half. Boen scored off of a feed from Matt Hyland; Jack Colby scored on a fast-break pass from Boen; Chris Hill scored in low off of a Boen feed; and Boen knocked down a pair of free throws for an 8-0 lead two minutes into the game.
Boen had six points and three assists, while Colby had four points and five rebounds in the first quarter to set the Hornets in motion.
Then on the Hornets’ first two possessions of the second quarter, Boen hit a trifecta from the top of the key, then a trifecta from the left side.
The Hornets scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, with Brian See scoring on a drive and Trevor Foley hitting a six-foot jumper in the lane, staking Mansfield to a 30-9 advantage.
However, “the turnovers (20, 10 in each half) seemed like 100,” Vaughan said of the miscues, which unfortunately did not jeopardize the Hornets’ pursuit of victory. “They (Plymouth North) didn’t back down.”
Mansfield’s man-to-man defensive principles resulted in Plymouth South shooting just 4-for-14 in the first quarter, and then being 0-for-7 for the first four minutes of the second quarter. Julian Llopiz scored 14 of his 18 points for the Eagles during the second half.
Brendan Foley (four points, seven rebounds), Colby (nine points, 12 rebounds), Hyland (seven points) and Hill (five points, six rebounds) all contributed significantly for the Hornets.
The Hornets never allowed the Eagles a glimpse of hope in the third quarter, scoring 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Boen (five points, two assists), Colby (five points, two rebounds) and Brendan Foley (four points, four rebounds) kept the ball moving for Mansfield and cleaned the backboard.
The Hornets next host Stoughton Thursday.
