STOUGHTON — The unbeaten Mansfield High boys’ basketball team was stretched to the limit in preserving its status in taking home a 59-54 victory from Stoughton Tuesday in the Hockomock League game.
Matt Hyland scored 19 of his 27 points during the second half for the Hornets (6-0), who trailed 29-28 at the half.
Hyland totaled 11 third-quarter points during a 19-point surge that gave Mansfield a 47-38 lead entering the fourth quarter. Then over the final eight minutes, Hyland kept the Black Knights at bay by scoring eight points. In addition, he totaled five assists and four rebounds.
Chris Hall was a major factor as well for Mansfield, accounting for 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Hornets had trouble shooting from the perimeter, making just three of 21 3-point shots. Mansfield next entertains Franklin Friday in a showdown for Kelley-Rex Division supremacy in the Hockomock League.
The Shamrocks narrowed Spellman’s lead to 51-49 with just over a minute left. Bishop Feehan visits Archbishop Williams Friday and then engages with crosstown rival Attleboro High Sunday.
Franklin 50, North Attleboro 29
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers’ defensive posture was outstanding, limiting the Panthers to 20 points over the first 16 minutes and to just 50 points in the Hockomock League game. But the Big Red could not find the bottom of the basket, scoring just three first-half points.
Brody Rosenberg scored eight points and Casey Poirier five for the Rocketeers (0-5).Andrew O’Neil hit on five of Franklin’s seven 3-pointers in the game, three during the first quarter. North next meets Canton Friday.
Cardinal Spellman 54, Bishop Feehan 49
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks were battling back the entire way of the Catholic Central League game, trailing 29-20 at intermission and 39-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Cooper Snead hit four of the Shamrocks’ five 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 19 points. Case Mankins added seven points.
Norton 62, Westwood 58
WESTWOOD — Justin Marando scored 29 points, 12 during the pivotal second quarter, as the Lancers won the Tri-Valley League game to improve to 7-1 overall on the season.
Marando guided Norton into a 35-25 lead by halftime and then added nine fourth-quarter points to keep the Lancers in front after Westwood had closed the gap to four points.
Jon Inozil scored 11 points and created six steals for Norton, which hit six 3-pointers in the game, four by Marando. The Lancers converted 10 of 14 free-throw chances too to keep the defensive-minded Wolverines at bay. Norton next hosts Ashland Friday.
Sharon 71, King Philip 53
SHARON — Braeden Sottille scored 13 points, but the Warriors were unable to overcome a 22-5 deficit after the first quarter of the Hockomock League game.
Will LaPlante and Trevor Clyde each added nine points for KP, which trailed 42-21 at the half. The Warriors (1-4) next host Milford Friday.
